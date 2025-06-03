Is Hailee Steinfeld Richer Than Josh Allen? A Look at Their Assets Following the May 31 Wedding

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot last weekend in a beautiful California ceremony, confirming the swirling rumors that May 31 would be their wedding date. The couple, who announced their engagement last November after a year and a half of dating, didn’t wait long to say “I do.” Allen proposed during a romantic sunset moment, and just three months later, they made their red carpet debut, setting the tone for their whirlwind romance.

Now officially a power couple, Allen and Steinfeld have probably combined their assets. But when it comes to who brings more to the table financially, the reigning NFL MVP has a clear edge, thanks to the lucrative nature of professional football.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Allen boasts an estimated net worth of $70 million, driven largely by his 6-year, $258 million contract that averages $43 million per season. By mid-2025, he will have earned $120 million in salary alone, and by the time his current deal wraps, he’s projected to surpass the $300 million mark. His endorsement portfolio includes major brands like Nike, Pepsi, and New Era, further padding his income.

Allen also has a growing real estate empire valued at around $12 million. His primary residence is a 3,600-square-foot home in Buffalo’s Orchard Park, purchased for $695K in 2018 and now valued at over $1 million. He also owns a 31-acre plot nearby, purchased for $ 500 K. But the biggest splashes came in his home state of California, where he owns a $7.2 million beach house in Dana Point—featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms—and a $2.3 million home in Rancho Mission Viejo that spans 3,500 square feet.

Hailee Steinfeld, meanwhile, has been a force in Hollywood since age 13. With a net worth of $25 million, she has made her mark as both an actress and a singer. Her breakout performance in True Grit and platinum hits like “Starving” cemented her status as a versatile entertainer. Most recently, she earned critical acclaim—and a reported $1 million payday—for her role in Sinners.

Her real estate holdings are equally impressive. She owns an $8 million home in Encino, California, spanning 9,000 square feet with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a private pool. She also holds properties in Thousand Oaks and on 42nd Street in New York City.

While Josh Allen is significantly wealthier for now, both stars are at the peak of their careers. Allen recently signed a massive 6-year, $330 million contract extension, with $250 million guaranteed, earning him $55 million annually. Meanwhile, Steinfeld’s star continues to rise in both music and film.

They’re poised to become the ultimate power couple—Allen could cement his legacy in sports by winning a Super Bowl, while Steinfeld could solidify hers in entertainment by winning an Oscar. For now, though, they embark on a new chapter filled with excitement, ambition, and the promise of even greater things to come.