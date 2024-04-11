“RIP OJ Simpson”: NFL World Responds to Former NFL Running Back Passing Away at 76

Orenthal James ‘OJ’ Simpson passed away at 76 years of age. According to a statement by the Simpson family, he succumbed to a battle with cancer. During his passing, he was with his children and grandchildren.

Although he had a fiercely controversial public life and his story will always be a reminder of the unfortunate passing of his ex wife Nicole Brown Simpson, his family asks for privacy and grace in this time of transition.

Before controversy struck, his career in the NFL was one for the history books. In the 1973 season, he became the first NFL running back ever to run for 2000 yards in a season. It was never seen before brilliance on the back field. Playing for the Buffalo Bills at the time, Simpson was looked at as a once in a generation talent.

Fans Remember Former NFL Running Back OJ Simpson

Upon his passing, there were reactions from all kinds of social media users. People shared his old videos from his on the field antics or even post retirement interviews. Following are the reactions from some of the social media users:

This video from SNL’s Weekend Update starring Norm MacDonald also did the rounds of the social media platform X:

Some social media users shared his highlights from his playing days:

Even Trojan fans remembered the former Heisman Trophy winner:

OJ Simpson played 11 seasons in the league and won the Heisman Trophy playing for the USC Trojans. Just purely on the field, he was something that the world had never seen. In May 2023, it was reported that OJ Simpson has been diagnosed with cancer. In February this year, it was revealed he was battling prostate cancer.