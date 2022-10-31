NBC Sunday Night Football Announcers: Who Are The Commentators As Aaron Rodgers Takes On Josh Allen

Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen are set to take on each other in today’s edition of Sunday Night Football on NBC. Let’s take a look at who will be commentating the game.

The Packers and Bills have been on vastly different trajectories this year, something you wouldn’t expect coming into the season. Buffalo is every bit the contender you’d expect them to be.

Josh Allen and the Bills are 5-1, looking like the Super Bowl favorites coming out of the AFC. In their 5 wins so far, they’ve beaten the Los Angeles Rams, Titans, Ravens, Steelers, and Chiefs.

They haven’t had the easiest of schedules, and yet, they’ve found a way to make the most out of it. The same can’t be said about the Green Bay Packers.

Despite having Aaron Rodgers, the team is simply not as competitive this year. Green Bay is 3-4, and the offense looks out of sync. It all started when the team let go of Davante Adams and didn’t think of a contingency plan.

NBC Sunday Night Cast

Mike Trisco and Chris Collinsworth will be the play announcers for Sunday Night Football. Al Michaels was the primary co-commentator last year, but he is commentating for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video now.

Melissa Stark is the sideline reporter.

Packers and Bills are lighting it up on Sunday Night Football

The Bills currently lead the Packers 14-7, with about 4 minutes left till halftime. Buffalo went up 14-0 early, but the Packers have fought back with another score to keep the game in striking distance.

Josh Allen has started off well, going 5/7 for 61 yards and two passing touchdowns. Stefon Diggs has one touchdown grab and TE Dawson Knox has the other.

Aaron Rodgers has kept things under control out of the gates as well. He’s 8/10 for 62 yards, and he threw the one touchdown pass to WR Romeo Doubs.

