Denver Broncos 2023 Draft Pick : How Many Draft Picks Do they Have in 2023?

The NFL season is almost over, and the postseason is about to begin. It is safe to say that teams are already looking forward to the next season. In an attempt to try and put up a better show for their fans. One team on that list of hopefuls is the Denver Broncos. For them, the first milestone in that direction is the NFL Draft day. However, Broncos fans may need to pray a lot this time around.

News coming out of Denver suggests the Broncos have traded their remaining first-round pick with the New Orleans Saints. This, along with a second-round pick next year, has secured them the rights to former head coach Sean Payton, and a third-round pick next year. While this is definitely giving them a great coach to lead their team, will their remaining draft picks make an impact?

Sean Payton, who retired in 2021, signed a contract extension in 2019 that led to the Saints holding his rights. With this trade, the Broncos have a popular head coach with an impressive resume to fill their vacant HC spot. Whether this is the solution they need to fix their offensive woes, is something to be seen.

How many picks do the Denver Broncos have left in their bag?

The Denver Broncos took a massive gamble when they signed Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks ahead of this season. Wilson, meant to be the savior the Broncos needed, ended up being nothing more than a dead weight. The cost to bring him to the team was high too. For Wilson, the Broncos parted with their 1st, 2nd, and 5th round picks in 2022, and their 1st and 2nd round picks in 2023, plus 3 players.

The first-round pick they traded to the Saints came from the Miami Dolphins, who traded it for the Broncos’ Bradley Chubb. The Dolphins themselves got that pick from the San Francisco 49ers when they traded up to get QB Trey Lance in 2021. In short, this pick has been going places, and hopefully, it’ll help the Broncos go places too.

With that trade done, the Broncos now have 6 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Pick 68 and 69 in round 3, Pick 108 in round 4, Pick 140 in round 5, Pick 194 in round 6, and Pick 247 in round 7.

The price may just be proving a bit too heavy for them right now, as it has eliminated any chance of them bringing a high-potential candidate from the Draft. However, there is still hope. Tom Brady was the 199th pick, and yet he has won 7 Super Bowls. Hopefully, the Broncos find someone of the same caliber.

It may not look like the Broncos have much to work with this off-season. However, NFL Drafts almost always throw surprises at fans. This time around, the expectations are no different. How will the Broncos navigate around the pits that they themselves have dug? Will they leave the Draft a much better team than they are right now?

