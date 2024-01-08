Arthur Smith Is Set to Make $17,000 Each Day for Not Coaching the Falcons

Oct 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shown reacting during the game against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After the conclusion of the regular season, the Atlanta Falcons waited mere minutes before firing their head coach, Arthur Smith. It was even televised during the post-game analysis of Sunday Night Football. But was this shocking? Certainly not! Even sportscaster Rodney Harrison, who lives in Atlanta, expressed that it was highly anticipated that Smith would get fired.

Smith was supposed to turn things around for the Falcons, but their late-game turnovers and a QB dilemma worse than the Jets resulted in a 7-10 record for three straight seasons. Fans have been furious over how the franchise continues its playoff drought for six seasons straight, let alone a Super Bowl victory they’ve never secured.

Nonetheless, both the fanbase and the team finally have the opportunity to breathe a sigh of relief now that the prodigal coach has been fired. However, it might surprise you that the Falcons will still have to carry Smith’s burden for the next three years. As it turns out, the now-former head coach of the Falcons will be making about $17000 per day until his contract ends with the team, as reported by MLFootball.

If you didn’t know — NFL coaching contracts are fully guaranteed, and a franchise is obliged to honor them even if they decide to sack the coach. A similar story to Smith’s took place back in November on the Raiders’ grounds, when the management abruptly decided to fire their head coach, Josh McDaniels.

He inked a six-year, $60 million contract with the team last year and was fired this mid-season. Therefore, the team will be paying him $40 million for the next four seasons, despite not coaching the team. However, this could change if both parties mutually decide on a buyout for a smaller amount.

Arthur Smith Isn’t the Only Coach to Be Fired on Black Monday

Smith’s sacking news came exactly at midnight, keeping the Black Monday ritual alive. Following this, Commanders coach Ron Rivera got the boot after leading the team for four years. After the second-worst record in franchise history, the group that bought the team from the Snyder family earlier last year decided to sack the head coach, who reportedly earned an estimated of $8.5 million per year, as per Sportico.

Nevertheless, Smith was the highlight of coach-firing this Black Monday, as fans didn’t shy away before taking a jab or two at the now-former Hotlanta head coach.

Reacting to MLFootball’s post, this fan quipped, “I wish I could get paid that much to do nothing.”

Another chimed in and noted, “Funny because that’s what he has done for the past 3.”

This fan remarked, “Best job in sports – a fired coach with a contract.”

A fan stated, “Exactly why I never feel bad for head coaches lol.”

Lastly, this fan asserted, “If I was an owner no way I’m making these contracts guaranteed. No way. If I fire you that’s where it ends.”

As we head into the postseason, there will be a few more coaches to be ousted. Eight-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick is one of those potential coaches who has remained on the hot seat throughout the entire season as the Patriots are going through one of the worst seasons yet during his tenure.

However, Belichick isn’t the type of coach to get the boot on Black Monday. He has led the franchise to six Super Bowls and 19 straight winning seasons. Therefore, even if they decided to let him go, it would be done with grace. In his recent post-game presser, Belichick revealed that he will meet with Robert Kraft just like every other year and see how things go from there.

Last but not least, Panthers HC Frank Reich was fired this season after a 1-11 record. Chargers HC Brandon Staley was also let go after a 5-9 record with the team.