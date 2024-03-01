Atlanta Falcons Free Agency 2024: Which Are the Top QB Prospects This Year For the Struggling Franchise?

The Atlanta Falcons concluded their third consecutive season with a 7-10 record under the current Steelers Offensive Coordinator, Arthur Smith. Unfortunately, they missed the playoffs once again, securing the third spot in what could be considered one of the weakest divisions in the NFC. Despite drafting promising young talents such as Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle London, Smith’s play-calling as Head Coach was uninspiring.

Quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke struggled to combine for 4,000 passing yards, and their performance was marred by throwing 16 interceptions. Since the trade of Matt Ryan, the Falcons have been without a franchise quarterback, compounding their challenges. The franchise will be looking for another shot-caller in the 2024 draft. The upcoming draft boasts of the best crop of QBs, we have seen in a long time and the Falcons will be hoping to use their 8th overall pick in the draft to get another franchise QB finally.

New HC Raheem Morris has an important task on his hands to overturn the fortunes of the team that hasn’t sniffed playoffs once in the past seven years. With $38 million in cap space, they have the pick of QBs to choose from through draft or free agency and Morris feels they are just QB away from winning regularly and playing in the biggest game of the season.

Jayden Daniels- A Franchise QB that the Falcons Need

The Falcons presently hold the 8th pick, and it’s likely that they will select Dallas Turner, the standout edge rusher. Despite the team’s pressing need for an edge rusher and Turner being the top prospect in the draft, they have alternative avenues to address this position, either through free agency or in subsequent rounds.

A strategic move could involve trading the pick with the Patriots, allowing them to instead draft LSU’s Heisman-winning QB, Jayden Daniels. With 55 college games under his belt, Daniels appears NFL-ready, and acquiring him would also bring the benefit of a rookie contract. This approach could provide the Falcons with a promising young quarterback while addressing other positional needs in the process.

Kirk Cousins- the Free Agent Quarterback This Off-Season

The potential acquisition of Kirk Cousins by the Falcons has generated considerable buzz, considering he is currently the best available quarterback in free agency. Before suffering an Achilles injury, Cousins was putting up MVP-level numbers and boasts a wealth of experience, which could prove invaluable for their young offense. However, a significant hurdle lies in his age, as he would likely command a salary in the range of $35 million to $40 million. This would necessitate the Falcons to make additional moves to clear cap space for such a signing as per Falcons Wire.

Baker Mayfield

Since being drafted by the Browns in 2018, Baker has moved around the league without finding a stable home. Despite an impressive performance last season in Tampa, where he had a career-best year with over 4000 passing yards, his one-year, $4 million contract expired in 2024 and is to be offered a new deal. Baker presents a unique combination of experience and youth and is currently valued at only $27 million, making him a reasonably priced option in the current quarterback market.

Jameis Winston

Winston spent his Saints career on the bench. But before that, he was a starter in Tampa and threw for over 4000 yards thrice in five seasons. He is coming off a $4 million deal with New Orleans and is currently valued under $3 million. He could be a temporary one or two solution and is always willing to work hard. However, has a propensity to throw picks.

Gardner Minshew

Minshew became a free agent after being released by the Colts. He is another QB available at cheap who can be signed on a short-term deal and can be above average with great play calling and weapons around him.

Falcons Need Another Competent Wide Receiver

Acquiring high first-round picks over the past 2-3 seasons has enabled the Falcons to draft some promising young talents, and one standout is Drake London. With two seasons under his belt, he is poised to assume the WR1 role if utilized effectively alongside a proficient quarterback. The Falcons require a complementary partner to share the workload, and they have the option to draft Xavier Worthy from Texas in the 2nd round. However, a free-agent acquisition appears more probable.

Super Bowl winner Mike Evans stands out as the top receiver in this free-agency pool. Other viable choices include Michael Pittman, Gabe Davis, Tyler Boyd, Hollywood Brown, and Odell Beckham Jr. Each of these options brings a unique skill set, providing the Falcons with a range of possibilities to enhance their receiving corps.

Atlanta Falcons’ Need Of The Hour: Cornerbacks

As per reports, the team met with three Nate Wiggins (Clemson) Kamari Lassiter (UGA), and Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine at the scouting combine. This shows the team’s urgency for this position. If they can’t get a top corner in the draft, they can sign free agents like Jaylon Johnson, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Kendall Fuller, and Adoree Jackson as per Falcon’s wire.

The Atlanta Falcons are currently a work in progress, and building a competitive team requires more than a single offseason. Raheem Morris faces the task of prioritizing the team’s needs while operating within the constraints of the salary cap. Acquiring a quarterback is a high priority for many teams, and it should be no different for the Atlanta Falcons.

Over the past three drafts, the team has successfully selected some promising young players, and they should aim to continue this trend. Landing Jayden Daniels could be a significant coup, but it’s crucial to ensure they don’t sacrifice too much draft capital. The recent example of the 49ers trading first-round picks for Trey Lance highlights that not every high-round pick guarantees success in the league. Finding the right balance in the draft strategy will be key for the Falcons.