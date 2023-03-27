As Another Football Player Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Horrifying Visuals of Damar Hamlin’s Collapse Resurface

During a spring practice session on Thursday, a Utah State football player suffered a non-traumatic sudden cardiac arrest. The university announced the news on Friday.

John Davis, a redshirt freshman wide receiver from California, collapsed on the field. Paramedics immediately took John Davis to Logan Regional Hospital and then transported him to McKay-Dee Hospital. The player is recovering in the hospital. He was in critical condition, but was upgraded to fair condition the following morning. The school said that Davis was taken off life-sustaining medical devices and was breathing on his own. Many fans reacted to the saddening news and compared it to what Damar Hamlin went through a few months ago.

Damar Hamlin had a near-death experience

The NFL world witnessed a spine-chilling moment when Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapsed on the field. The 24-year-old suffered from a cardiac arrest. CPR was instantly administered for multiple minutes on the field.

The harrowing scene took place midway through the opening quarter when the Bills went against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the game was postponed after about 90 minutes of kickoff. The game never took place.

Hamlin received oxygen when he was placed in the ambulance and taken off the field. The team took him to the nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Fans and players were shocked and worried when the string of events took place.

The Bills offer full support to Hamlin as he prepares to play again

The safety plans to return to the field and the team will help him make a comeback while keeping all the necessary factors in mind.

Head coach Sean McDermott said that the organization has talked to Hamlin about the mental and emotional aspects of returning to the game after suffering a cardiac arrest.

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: Things are “trending in the right direction” for #Bills safety Damar Hamlin to continue playing football. Damar Hamlin has every intention to continue playing. Write him in pen to win comeback player of the year when he makes his incredible return. pic.twitter.com/DhLk9bAati — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 16, 2023

“The best thing we can do is support him all the way through this, and that is a big piece of it that is, mind, body and spirit,” McDermott said. “It’s just not physically like, hey, in the weight room, it’s the mental piece as well.”

The Bills are providing all the support he needs in order to play again. They will be available to him at all times.