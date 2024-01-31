Be Honest David Beckham: Soccer Legend & Wife Victoria Beckham Re-Create Their Viral Meme for Hilarious Uber Eats Super Bowl LVIII Ad

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have taken their “Be Honest” meme up a notch. The soccer star was recently seen playfully prodding his wife to ‘be honest’ in a hilarious teaser for a Super Bowl Uber Eats commercial. The famous due featured in a teaser for the biggest game in the NFL season, engaging in a lighthearted banter as Victoria tries to reveal the secret behind the ad.

In the playful commercial teaser, Victoria sits comfortably on her white couch, sporting a casual “my dad had a Rolls Royce” tee. With a mischievous grin, she begins to reveal the details of their upcoming commercial, “So David and I are gonna be in a little commercial.” Her husband, ever the jokester, interrupts and presses her to “be honest.”

Victoria attempts to divulge the real gravity of the commercial, but David Beckham’s persistent teasing only leads to her eyes and playfully chiding him, “David, I’m trying.”

The Super Bowl commercial featuring the banter between these two is building superb hype. Moving on, Victoria further refers to it as “the big baseball game,” while David jokes that it might be the “hockey bowl.” They also express their affection toward Jessica Aniston, who they revealed will join in on the fun. Victoria even wears a “My Dad Had a Rolls Royce” t-shirt!

This was a completely delightful surprise for the fans who weren’t expecting the Beckhams to recreate their viral meme. The ad wrapped up with a cheeky reminder to remember Uber Eats, “Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats.”

The Story Behind David Beckham and Victoria’s “Be Honest” Meme

The “Be Honest. Thank You.” meme took the internet by storm, originating from an interview with Victoria Beckham discussing the BECKHAM documentary on Netflix. In the episode, as Victoria talks about their working-class backgrounds, David Beckham playfully interrupts, urging her to be honest.

The meme captures this moment when Victoria reluctantly discloses her dad owning a Rolls-Royce. This multi-panel exploitable meme has become a humorous way to depict situations where honesty might be amusingly coerced. The internet’s knack for turning everyday moments into viral humor strikes again!

The meme initially gained popularity on Telegram in October 2023 before spreading like wildfire on other platforms such as X and Facebook by early December.

That being said, fans can look forward to an entertaining Super Bowl commercial on February 11th, even though David Beckham and Victoria playfully got some details wrong in their teaser, like Jennifer Aniston’s identity and the exact airing time.

The commercial adds an extra layer of excitement to the highly anticipated showdown between superstar Patrick Mahomes and newcomer Brock Purdy.