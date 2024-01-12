As First Season Turns Into Playoff Run, CJ Stroud Responds to Tom Brady & Joe Montana Comparison

CJ Stroud has taken the NFL world by storm by emerging as the favorite pick among fans as not only the Rookie of the Year but also the MVP. He has put up some incredible numbers in his debut season, even earning a spot alongside two of the greatest NFL quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Joe Montana.

The former Buckeyes star scripted history by leading the league in passing yards per game and in touchdowns to interception ratio. He has amassed 4108 passing yards along with 23 TDs and only 5 picks. This is only the third time a QB has led both categories in the same year. The other two, whom you can already guess, are none other than Montana and Brady in 1989 and 2007, respectively.

The former 49ers QB threw for 3521 yards and tallied 26 touchdowns and a mere 8 interceptions. He also led the team to their fourth Super Bowl that very season. Then, in the case of the ex-Patriots man — he threw for a whopping 4806 yards and 50 touchdowns while giving away only 8 interceptions. Nevertheless, Brady lost the Super Bowl that year against the Sheriff himself.

After three back-to-back losing seasons, Stroud has managed to propel the Texans to the playoffs. Followed by their win against the Colts in the season finale, they are now atop the AFC South with a record of 10-7.

Stroud’s journey is a testament that anything is possible. Overcoming challenges such as his father’s incarceration and leaked test results, he faced doubts about his arm talent, with critics like Colin Cowherd questioning his ability to thrive in Houston’s challenging environment. Stroud, however, unequivocally silenced critics by remaining at the top of the leaderboard.

The true test lies ahead as they head into the playoffs, facing the formidable Cleveland Browns and navigating the added pressure of postseason competition.

CJ Stroud Is Set to Take On Myles Garrett’s Browns

CJ Stroud has successfully overcome doubts and conquered formidable teams this season. Yet, his ultimate challenge looms ahead in the form of the Browns’ defense, spearheaded by Myles Garrett, a leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. The Browns boast the league’s top defensive unit, giving away only 270 yards per game, as reported by Fox Sports.

Adding to the challenge, the Browns feature experienced quarterback Joe Flacco, a Super Bowl winner, well-versed in navigating the tough waters of the postseason. While facing Myles presents a formidable challenge for the rookie, he may find support from his reliable offensive lineman, Shaq Diesel, who has not yielded any sacks in the last five matches.

The Texans could benefit from Myles missing the first week of practice leading up to the wild card matchup due to personal reasons, coupled with his ongoing battles with shoulder and hamstring injuries. Despite playing at home, the Houston side is labeled as a 2.5-point underdog against Cleveland. Notably, the Kardiac Kids previously dominated the Texans with a 36-22 victory, wherein Flacco threw for 368 yards and 3 TDs; however, Stroud did not play in that game due to a concussion.

Ever since Stroud entered the league, he and the Texans have been the subject of criticism due to his youth and inexperience. However, he has remained consistent throughout the season, which is evident after achieving the same feat as Brady and Montana. Surely, in the coming years, Stroud will keep killing it and etch his name in the history books.