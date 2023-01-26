Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Brittany Williams Seen Partying Despite Heartbreaking Divisional Playoff Loss Against Bengals

The Buffalo Bills and their star QB, Josh Allen‘s season, was cut short thanks to Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ supremacy. The repeat fixture from last season’s NFL playoffs was always set to be a super showdown, given last season’s showing.

While a coin toss decided last season’s game result, this season’s game couldn’t have been so extreme. Joe Burrow ultimately came out on top and, unlike the common notion, Josh Allen’s girlfriend didn’t seem to be too upset about the result.

The Bengals walked over the Bills as Burrow and his Chase continued with their in-season form. Allen and Diggs had also established a steady on-field partnership that could have been dangerous for the Bengals

Josh Allen sinks while Brittany Williams drinks

Josh Allen’s girlfriend was present in the stands when her boyfriend’s season came crashing. The stunning Brittany Williams was in attendance at the Bills stadium. The duo has known each other since they were kids and have been dating since 2017.

Williams was even present when the Bills drafted Allen and has been around his games ever since. The fashion influencer and pilates instructor has often shown her love for her boyfriend through social media and by being supportive.

While the Bills fans hoped Allen would carry their team through to the Championship game, Allen didn’t find his groove. A solid start from Joe Burrow left Allen in a spot he was never able to recover from. Not only did he lose the game, he even got into an on-field fight with teammate Stefon Diggs.

While the playoffs are a reason for everyone to party, the Bills fans’ party ended too soon. This, however, didn’t really bother Brittany. She was in full spirit throughout the game. Even though her team was losing, Brittany Williams was enjoying the game through and through. She posted pictures during the game that showed this.

This definitely won’t cause any problems for the couple as Allen will also probably not take it to be a big deal. He will just be hoping to restore his connection with Diggs so the Bills are a force again for next year. Meanwhile, he will enjoy his off-season as Brittany Williams will be there to wipe his sorrows.

