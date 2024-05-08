“He Last Played in 2010”: Shannon Sharpe Debunks 50-Year-Old Star’s Comeback to Join Son in San Francisco

Some players in the NFL and the NBA have had dreams of playing with their sons. Terrell Owens, the 50-year-old wide receiver hasn’t set foot on an NFL field since 2010, However, as per Bleacher Report, he wants to join his son Terique Owens on the field with the 49ers. And NFL analyst and ex-player Shannon Sharpe is skeptical about Owens’ chances.

While on Nightcap, Sharpe had a conversation with former NFL wide receiver, Chad Johnson, where the duo discussed the possibility of Owens actually making another go at his NFL career alongside his son.

While Johnson firmly believes that Owens can bring back his career and still be a threat on the field, Unc shut down this discussion by reminding Johnson of one simple thing. He simply asked,

“He last played in 2010. Nobody called in 2011,2012, 2013,14,15, 16, 17, 18, 19 so now they’re gonna call in 2024?”

While Johnson was convinced that Owen is one of those rare athletes where the age doesn’t matter, Sharpe does not believe that the 49ers will draft him. He believes that Owens’ time in the league has long been over.

While Ocho isn’t wrong to mention that there are athletes who’ve surpassed the limitations of age, the mere track record of Owens not playing for so long makes him an option that might not be viable. Moreover, Sharpe even made an NBA comparison to prove his point even further.

Shannon Sharpe Doubles Down with NBA Comparison

While talking about fathers and sons playing together, the duo obviously took LeBron James as an example. Sharpe spoke about how LeBron has wanted to play with Bronnie for a while now. However, there is very little chance any team would draft LeBron if he had taken a break of 10 whole years before coming back.

The kind of difference it makes in terms of fitness and playing skill is unimaginable. LeBron playing with his son now makes complete sense considering that James is still at the top of his game in the league. However, comparing him to Owens is slightly unfair, considering that Owens has been out of the game for more than 10 years.

Johnson remained adamant that Owens would be able to play even now if he got drafted by the 49ers at the position of wide receiver. However, his argument seemed moot when 2 things are taken into consideration: Firstly, the LeBron comparison makes no sense.

The King is still a dominant force in the league, going toe to toe with players half his age and emerging victorious while Owens has been out of the game for more than a decade now.

Secondly, the 49ers have a near-perfect blueprint that took them to the Super Bowl finals in the last season. Adding a 50-year-old wide receiver would seem very counter-intuitive for the team. Nevertheless, it seems like Owens will hold out hope to play ball with Terique Owens.