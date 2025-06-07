“He’s Due $43.5M This Year”: Insider Explains Lamar Jackson’s Contract Situation After Brock Purdy’s $265M Deal

After being touted as a “system quarterback” who is more of a product of a system rather than a game-changer, Brock Purdy has finally found his massive contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. The five-year, $265-million deal crowns Purdy with the seventh-highest salary of any QB in the league today.

At $53,000,000 a year, Purdy’s deal essentially solidifies the floor for the yearly salaries of the league’s upper echelon. Seeing as the Baltimore Ravens are currently paying their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson — a player who many believe to be infinitely better than Purdy — a yearly salary of $52,000,000, it appears as if the two-time MVP is due for a new deal.

Among those who believe that an extension between Jackson and the Ravens will come much sooner than later is the renowned Tom Pelissero. During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the longstanding member of the NFL Media suggested that, despite the quarterback’s lackadaisical approach to business, it would behoove him and the organization to begin discussions now.

“That quarterback market has taken off so much, Lamar is barely even in the top 10 at this point… He’s got three years left on his contract. We know, historically, that Lamar has never been in a rush to do anything. But he’s due $43.5 million this year, so there’s an opportunity to bump him up to where those top quarterbacks are while also extending the contract from the Ravens’ perspective.”

According to Pelissero, getting an extension done now could prove to be a “win-win” scenario for both Jackson and Baltimore. Considering their lack of cap space at the moment, this has become a move that NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is beginning to anticipate as well.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: A contract extension for QB Lamar Jackson is on the docket for the #Ravens. pic.twitter.com/aEOHzbMaPQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2025

Any form of cap relief could go a long way in retaining the services of Isaiah Likely, who seems to be the franchise’s natural successor to Mark Andrews, so perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that the front office is on the phone with Jackson throughout the coming weeks. Either way, the growing consensus among the specialists seems to tell us that the narrative is far from over.

One of the most decorated signal callers in the league today, Jackson has the potential to see his yearly salary increase by at least three million dollars, as that would be enough to make him one of the second-highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

However, given his regular season success and rushing prowess, it’s entirely possible that he’s worthy of earning a deal that finally eclipses the likes of Dak Prescott and his four-year, $240-million deal.

Nevertheless, at this point in his career, Jackson essentially has the world in the palm of his hands. He’s free to command as much or as little as he wants, whenever he feels like it.

While he has yet to ensure a sustained playoff run, the dual-threat sensation has certainly guaranteed that the Ravens’ money will be flocking to his bank account.