“Praying For the Mother”: Deion Sanders Reacts After Actor Tyrese Gibson’s Daughter Chooses Him Over Her Mother After Turning 18

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Numerous people in the world these days have dealt with the shockwaves of divorce. Whether someone’s a child or parent going through it, the whole event can be very traumatic. Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders experienced it from differing perspectives when Coach Prime got divorced in 2015.

Deion specifically knows how much of an emotional toll fighting for your children can take. So when he learned of an update regarding actor Tyrese Gibson’s situation on social media, he couldn’t help but express joy for Gibson. At the same time, he expressed he’ll be praying for Gibson’s ex-wife, Norma.

Many of Sanders’ followers appreciated the example he was setting for others by not ignoring the other side of the coin. They also agreed prayer is needed for both parties.

Tyrese and Norma Gibson fought an intense custody battle for their daughter, Shayla, throughout 2017. Back then, Tyrese pleaded for help in order to remain in Shayla’s life. He revealed he was paying “$13,000 per month” in child support, but Norma was trying to “take [Shayla” from him. His cries of “my Shayla” became a viral sound on TikTok that most users didn’t realize originated from such proceedings.

Tyrese and Norma received 50/50 custody of Shayla in November 2017. The Twitter post Sanders commented on claimed Shayla “no longer wants any involvement with her mother.” There have been no official reports of Shayla stating such things. Regardless, she has been enjoying time with her father in recent weeks.

Tyrese commented on his 2017 sound bite going viral while preparing for a “daddy daughter vacation.” In the clip, he told TikTok users he “praises God” that he still has Shayla in his life.

If Shayla did sever ties with her mother, hopefully, Sanders’ prayer would allow them to reconnect and hash things out. Either way, seeing her and Tyrese spending time together is something that will warm the hearts of many people.

