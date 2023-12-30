As Russell Wilson Drama Makes QB Public Hero, Two Ousted Broncos Want Sean Payton Held Accountable

Russell Wilson and Sean Payton couldn’t make it work in Denver and the QB is probably leaving after this season. Although, his brash benching due to financial reasons, did not go down well with the fans. They sided with Wilson. It began with fans being against him. His ex teammates and the fans were in disagreement with the way he handled things. But the way Sean Payton and Broncos handled his exit, he has become a public hero again. And he’s safely looking at a loaded $142 million exit.

But he’s not the only one leaving. Two other players, Kareem Jackson and Randy Gregory have moved on to Houston and San Francisco respectively. Although looks like there is still some pent up resentment in the two. On an Instagram post by espnnfl, which quotes Ryan Clark asking accountability from Sean Payton, the two former Broncos expressed their agreement.

Keeping in mind Coach Payton‘s visible outburst on field and a lost playoff chance, Clark said, “Let’s hold Sean Payton to some sort of professional accountability. His behavior as the Head Coach of the Denver Broncos has been unacceptable.”

And the two former Broncos latched on this sentiment. First, Jackson commented with, “Da truth RC” and Gregory replied to that comment saying they were “all facts”. Kareem Jackson left for Houston last week to reunite with the team who drafted him in 2010. Jackson had a career year in 2022, putting up great numbers. But 2 suspensions in 2023 due to unnecessary roughness have affected his ability to perform at the highest level.

And Gregory on the other hand has gone off to San Francisco which is a much better situation right now. He has had respectable outings since October. And even got a few sacks with the 49ers. Although, fans weren’t big fans of them calling out Sean Payton like that. A lot of fans believe that they are just disgruntled ex employees who are not happy with how they left Denver.

Fans Disregard Ex Broncos’ Experience Even After Russell Wilson Drama

Despite whatever went down with Russell Wilson, fans are not siding with the former Broncos. Broncos nation is already going through a lot with a botched playoff run and having to pay millions in dead money next year. Fans don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel and are justifiably irritated by their team and the front office.

Here’s what Broncos nation felt:

Others on twitter were quick to check these fans who are supporting Payton. They think if there’s smoke, there could be fire and how sometimes veteran coaches can use old methods in new situations. And Russ comes out as the “right” guy in the whole scenario. Check out the fans backing the ex Broncos:

The way things went down in Denver will probably be the second best exit for Russell Wilson except getting them a super bowl. In this manner, he seems to have taken back his good guy image. And rightfully so. While the QB was leading Denver to its first win against Kansas City since 2015, the very next day he was being asked to make changes to his contract, take lesser money. It did not compute. But it made sense that if they do not wish to continue with the QB, they would take this route. And yet, all that while Wilson stayed quiet and tried to bring back the Broncos into playoff contention.