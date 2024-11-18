mobile app bar

“As Washed as Mike Tyson”: Aaron Rodgers Takes a Beating Online After Tough Loss Against the Colts

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Mike Tyson, Aaron Rodgers

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t looked his brightest after returning from his Achilles injury. The 40-year-old has been struggling to score wins with his new team and it was much of the same against the Indianapolis Colts. His rustiness and his age had fans comparing him with Mike Tyson.

Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul became a massive disappointment for fans who had tuned in for a showdown. After watching Tyson barely make it past each round, it became certain that it was foolish to assume that a 58-year-old could match the swiftness of a 27-year-old.

It felt the same when the youngest QB in the league, Anthony Richardson, squared off with the oldest QB, Aaron Rodgers. Although the matchup wasn’t as disappointing as the Tyson-Paul bout, fans were quick to catch up on the similarities they saw between Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tyson.

All due respect but Aaron Rodgers is more washed than Mike Tyson,” one fan tweeted.

Rodgers starting to give some Mike Tyson vibes itsover,” another fan wrote.

One fan claimed, Second biggest scam behind the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight is the  NY Jets actually believing Aaron Rodgers could bring their franchise back… this is miserable & terrible to watch…”

Another X user felt,What Jake Paul did to Mike Tyson is what the 2024 NFL season does to Aaron Rodgers every Sunday oldman.”

Maybe Mike Tyson needs to call Aaron Rodgers and let him know, when you get old, you just ain’t got it anymore,” a fan suggested.

Not only fans, but even Emmanuel Acho claimed that Aaron Rodgers looked “unenthused and completely uninspired” and is “just out there collecting checks.”

Watching Rodgers struggle even with Davante Adams and his other weapons around, it won’t be surprising to see the veteran QB call it quits after this season. After all, he was thinking about retirement while healing from his Achilles injury.

However, one might wonder if his lackluster 2024 season would encourage him to run it back for a last dance with Davante Adams.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sauvik Banerjee is an NFL Content Strategist with a degree in English and Economics. A dedicated fan of the game for over seven years, his passion for football ignited after witnessing Tom Brady orchestrate the 28-3 comeback. In over three years of writing, but mostly strategizing, Sauvik has penned more than 1,300 articles, mainly focusing on the human stories behind the players and how the sport has transformed their lives. He loves watching Lamar Jackson on the field, as he is drawn to his dynamic, unpredictable style of play. When he’s not writing about football, you’ll find Sauvik running—something he’s loved since his track and field days. But one thing he is not wired to do is turn down a challenge on the chess board.

Share this article

Don’t miss these