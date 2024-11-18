“As Washed as Mike Tyson”: Aaron Rodgers Takes a Beating Online After Tough Loss Against the Colts

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t looked his brightest after returning from his Achilles injury. The 40-year-old has been struggling to score wins with his new team and it was much of the same against the Indianapolis Colts. His rustiness and his age had fans comparing him with Mike Tyson.

Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul became a massive disappointment for fans who had tuned in for a showdown. After watching Tyson barely make it past each round, it became certain that it was foolish to assume that a 58-year-old could match the swiftness of a 27-year-old.

It felt the same when the youngest QB in the league, Anthony Richardson, squared off with the oldest QB, Aaron Rodgers. Although the matchup wasn’t as disappointing as the Tyson-Paul bout, fans were quick to catch up on the similarities they saw between Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tyson.

“All due respect but Aaron Rodgers is more washed than Mike Tyson,” one fan tweeted.

“Rodgers starting to give some Mike Tyson vibes itsover,” another fan wrote.

One fan claimed, “Second biggest scam behind the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight is the NY Jets actually believing Aaron Rodgers could bring their franchise back… this is miserable & terrible to watch…”

Another X user felt, “What Jake Paul did to Mike Tyson is what the 2024 NFL season does to Aaron Rodgers every Sunday oldman.”

“Maybe Mike Tyson needs to call Aaron Rodgers and let him know, when you get old, you just ain’t got it anymore,” a fan suggested.

Not only fans, but even Emmanuel Acho claimed that Aaron Rodgers looked “unenthused and completely uninspired” and is “just out there collecting checks.”

Watching Rodgers struggle even with Davante Adams and his other weapons around, it won’t be surprising to see the veteran QB call it quits after this season. After all, he was thinking about retirement while healing from his Achilles injury.

However, one might wonder if his lackluster 2024 season would encourage him to run it back for a last dance with Davante Adams.