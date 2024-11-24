mobile app bar

“Ask Them How Long They Have Been Fans”: NFL World Reacts as Chiefs Fans Outnumber Panthers Fans in North Carolina

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kansas City Chiefs fans show support against the Denver Broncos during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs fans show support against the Denver Broncos during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Home advantage is great if your fanbase is loyal. It’s even greater if your team has the capability to give the opponent a tough beating. Well, for the Carolina Panthers, both seem to be out of reach this weekend. The ever-struggling NFC South team (3-7) will take on the defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-1), at Bank of America Stadium in a few hours. And as of now, the crowd is mostly made up of fans of the away team.

According to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, the outside of Bank of America Stadium showed a 5-to-1 ratio of Chiefs fans to Panthers fans a few hours ago. In his tweet, Mike acknowledged it was too early to tell if the attendance ratio would shift, but for now, the visiting team has the upper hand.

Even in the picture Mike shared, the difference in jersey colors between Chiefs fans and Panthers fans is clearly visible. The analyst’s “liberal” math might be off, as it appears the ratio is even more lopsided than his claim: 5-to-one. And surprisingly, fans weren’t that surprised.

One netizen by the username of SportsGuyShow argued that Chiefs fans “travel really well in general.” So, the Panthers fanbase, at the stands, is very likely to get outnumbered, the user added. However, as loyal as they come, the netizen emphasized that even if outnumbered, Panthers fans will not let the away fans outscream them.

Some Panthers fans also took digs at the crowd donning Chiefs colors. One such fan even asked Mike to inquire how long those fans have been supporting the team. It could be a dig at the team’s rising popularity after their incredible success (in recent years) or the influence of Taylor Swift, but we couldn’t say for sure.

This netizen, on the other hand, had an interesting theory. “Probably the cheapest tickets they’ll get all year,” he wrote.

That fan certainly had a point. According to Vivid Seats, Panthers tickets for the matchup were sold at an average of $143, considerably lower than the $220 average for last week’s Bills-Chiefs matchup.

Other Panthers fans were either disappointed by the outcome or suggested solutions that didn’t seem so outlandish. One fan even suggested bringing Cam Newton to the arena to boost fan attendance.

The Panthers have won their last two outings, and if they somehow overcome the Chiefs this Sunday, the NFC South will finally see a team break a five-year win streak. A lot is at stake for them. And as for the Chiefs, they’ll be hoping to start winning again after finally losing their ‘unbeaten’ title last week.

The kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, and you can tune in on CBS to catch the game. For those without cable, DIRECTV is a great alternative.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 850 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in God of War: Ragnarök. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these