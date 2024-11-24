“Ask Them How Long They Have Been Fans”: NFL World Reacts as Chiefs Fans Outnumber Panthers Fans in North Carolina

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs fans show support against the Denver Broncos during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Home advantage is great if your fanbase is loyal. It’s even greater if your team has the capability to give the opponent a tough beating. Well, for the Carolina Panthers, both seem to be out of reach this weekend. The ever-struggling NFC South team (3-7) will take on the defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-1), at Bank of America Stadium in a few hours. And as of now, the crowd is mostly made up of fans of the away team.

Advertisement

According to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, the outside of Bank of America Stadium showed a 5-to-1 ratio of Chiefs fans to Panthers fans a few hours ago. In his tweet, Mike acknowledged it was too early to tell if the attendance ratio would shift, but for now, the visiting team has the upper hand.

It’s early but so far attendance feels like 5-to-1 Chiefs fans, and I might be a tad liberal with that math. pic.twitter.com/vGqgREcJTa — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 24, 2024

Even in the picture Mike shared, the difference in jersey colors between Chiefs fans and Panthers fans is clearly visible. The analyst’s “liberal” math might be off, as it appears the ratio is even more lopsided than his claim: 5-to-one. And surprisingly, fans weren’t that surprised.

One netizen by the username of SportsGuyShow argued that Chiefs fans “travel really well in general.” So, the Panthers fanbase, at the stands, is very likely to get outnumbered, the user added. However, as loyal as they come, the netizen emphasized that even if outnumbered, Panthers fans will not let the away fans outscream them.

They travel really well in general. So yes we Panthers fans might get out number today but myself and other Panthers fans in attendance of the game today we will bring our noise. #KeepPounding — sportsguyshow (@sportsguyshows) November 24, 2024

Some Panthers fans also took digs at the crowd donning Chiefs colors. One such fan even asked Mike to inquire how long those fans have been supporting the team. It could be a dig at the team’s rising popularity after their incredible success (in recent years) or the influence of Taylor Swift, but we couldn’t say for sure.

Ask them how long they have been fans — greedo (@woke_but) November 24, 2024

This netizen, on the other hand, had an interesting theory. “Probably the cheapest tickets they’ll get all year,” he wrote.

Probably the cheapest tickets they’ll get all year — Scott Moyer (@ScottDeezNC) November 24, 2024

That fan certainly had a point. According to Vivid Seats, Panthers tickets for the matchup were sold at an average of $143, considerably lower than the $220 average for last week’s Bills-Chiefs matchup.

Other Panthers fans were either disappointed by the outcome or suggested solutions that didn’t seem so outlandish. One fan even suggested bringing Cam Newton to the arena to boost fan attendance.

As a Panther fan it feels rude to be outnumbered at a tailgate — Carolynn (@wilcoxcm) November 24, 2024

That how it always is. Until we start winning or bring Cam Newton back around the panther fan attendance ain’t gonna change — el caguamero (@ChipDoudie2) November 24, 2024

The Panthers have won their last two outings, and if they somehow overcome the Chiefs this Sunday, the NFC South will finally see a team break a five-year win streak. A lot is at stake for them. And as for the Chiefs, they’ll be hoping to start winning again after finally losing their ‘unbeaten’ title last week.

The kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, and you can tune in on CBS to catch the game. For those without cable, DIRECTV is a great alternative.