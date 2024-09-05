Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt Is Thankful For Taylor Swift’s Contribution To Make the Chiefs a Global Team

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (center) walks off the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The most cliched statement on the internet today would be describing the positive impact Taylor Swift has had on the Chiefs in the past year. While the team enjoys every bit of popularity they gained from the singer, Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt couldn’t be more thankful for her contributions.

Speaking to KSHB41, owner Clark Hunt unsurprisingly admitted that the KC Chiefs have massively grown in popularity among international audiences. Interestingly, however, the Chiefs owner credited CMO Lara Krug and her team’s consolidated effort over the years for this achievement.

“Well, there’s no doubt that our fan base has grown significantly over the last several years, not only in the US [and Germany] but internationally and large part of it is because of our efforts of marketing…”

What Clark Hunt credits Taylor Swift for is for helping his team tap into an alien demography of young girls. Before the “Bad Blood” hitmaker’s association with Travis, convincing teenage girls and females in general to watch American football was next to impossible.

But the pop sensation managed to do the impossible within a few weeks making the league an all-family affair. Hence the Chiefs owner publicly thanked Swift for her impact while welcoming all the Swifties to the Chiefs Kingdom.

“Taylor Swift’s effect on the team last year was a total surprise to us. We do have a lot more female and particularly young female fans than we have had in the past. We welcome all to the Chiefs Kingdom and we thank Taylor for that.”

Throughout decades, the NFL has always been depicted in advertisements as a family ritual. However, the games have never been as inclusive as it has been today thanks to Taylor Swift. This is rightfully a matter of pride for the Chiefs Kingdom and thus it’s no surprise to see them gloat over it publicly.

KC Chiefs Today Are A “World Wide Team”

Chiefs fans of this generation are arguably the luckiest fanbase in the history of the NFL. For starters, their team is a heavy favorite for an unprecedented hattrick of Super Bowl wins. Secondly, the Chiefs have managed to be the one truly internationally renowned team in the NFL today thanks to Taylor Swift.

Seeing the historic success of your team both on and off the field in the same period is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Thus it’s not surprising to see fans flex and throw some shade based on their team’s stature today.

Recently, Kansas City’s local TV network KSHB 41 interviewed a Chiefs fan and she made a sassy jab at the Cowboys which has been a hit among the fanbase.

Referring to the development in demographics and international exposure, the superfan called the Chiefs a global team, unlike the Cowboys who are just America’s team. “Cowboys can be America’s team [but] we are the global team. We are the worldwide team,” screamed Annette in glee.

With numbers and reality on Annette’s side, it’s hard to dispute this claim. The latest Google search trends match her claim as the Chiefs were the most popular searched team on Google by the international diaspora followed by the 49ers and the Cowboys.

Safe to say, rival fans might have to delete their social media if Patrick Mahomes & Co. manages to do the three-peat.