Months Before Winning Super Bowl LVII, Patrick Mahomes Audaciously Booked an Airbnb in Arizona for His Family

Patrick Mahomes conquered the NFL world for a second time this year. He showed everyone why he is considered the next big thing after Tom Brady. However, what turns out to be even more interesting is the fact that Patrick Mahomes was so confident in himself and his team that he almost predicted his Super Bowl appearance three months before.

Advertisement

Mahomes had a great season last year. From winning the Super Bowl to throwing for his career-best 5250 yards. It was an absolute dream run for the quarterback. However, what left everyone speechless was the confidence with which he carried himself and his team. In fact, well in advance, he had even made Airbnb reservations for his entire family in Arizona, where the Super Bowl took place.

Patrick Mahomes Was Confident About His Super Bowl Run

In one episode of Netflix’s new docuseries ‘Quarterback’, the Chiefs QB was seen having a fun conversation with Jalen Hurts during Super Bowl LVII. That conversation then dropped jaws after Mahomes revealed that he had to book an Airbnb in Arizona for his family three months before the Super Bowl, which helped him save a lot of money.

Advertisement

“I got a crib like six minutes from our hotel, so my fam is gonna stay there,” Mahomes told Hurts. Hurts then asked Mahomes, “You buy a house here?” To which Mahomes replied, “No, I just Airbnbd it. I did that sh*t three months ago. I’m like bro. That sh*t blast up on the price!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nolanbianchi/status/1680928684838887424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The confidence of Patrick Mahomes speaks for itself. Although he was having a great season but to predict his Super Bowl appearance was superhuman, and it just translated in the big game when the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35.

Patrick Mahomes’ Exceptional 2022 Season

Patrick Mahomes most certainly dominated the league last season. He became only the 13th QB to win more than one Super Bowl and just the seventh to win MVP and the Super Bowl in the same season. However, that’s not all, he completed 435 passes throwing for 5,250 yards for 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions bears testament to his exceptional talents.

But when it comes to a Super Bowl winning team the grind never stops. “With quarterbacks, the work’s never done,” head coach Andy Reid said in his Tuesday press conference. “I’ve mentioned it before, it’s like being a farmer. You just keep on cranking. And we’re always trying to give him new challenges with things and he loves that and loves to attack those types of things. So, that’s where it’s at.”

Advertisement

With Andy Reid as the coach, it seems Patrick Mahomes has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. It won’t be surprising if the Chiefs QB has already booked an Airbnb for the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.