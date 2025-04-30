Ryan Clark’s CB Son Jordan Clark Overtakes Underpaid Brock Purdy with $2.99 Million Jets Deal Amid 49ers’ Extension Talks With QB

The Clark family doesn’t seem to have the best of luck when it comes to the NFL Draft, unfortunately. Much like his father in 2002, Jordan Clark earned himself the title of being an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Thankfully, the misfortune didn’t last very long. By the end of the first day post draft, Clark was the proud recipient of a UDFA contract courtesy of the New York Jets. With a 2024 base salary of $840,000, the contract will see more than $2.9 million throughout his first three seasons in the league.

While the deal is certainly a cause for celebration for the Notre Dame product and his family, some are using it as an example of the San Francisco 49ers’ gross mistreatment of Brock Purdy. Despite a Super Bowl appearance and 23-13 starting record, the Arizona native is currently averaging a yearly salary of $934,252.

Seeing as Clark’s three-year average works out to an even $995,000, Purdy is now quite literally being paid less than undrafted free agents. Suffice to say, that’s not a good look for San Francisco given the ongoing nature of their discussions with the former pro bowler.

It’s also worth pointing out that Clark will be able to avoid the pesky dealings that come with having a rookie contract. Should he see any amount of playoff success to the extent that Purdy has, he’ll be able to reach the open market much sooner.

There may be a sense of security that comes with a rookie contract, in this instance, however, it’s the undrafted free agent in Clark who will likely come out ahead. Considering that the 49ers recently made George Kittle the highest paid tight end in NFL history, there’s also no guarantee that Purdy will see the sizable pay increase that he may have been hoping for.

A four-year deal featuring $40 million worth of incentives will ensure Kittle’s presence as a safety blanket for the 49ers’ signal caller, whoever that may end up being. With the signing having been announced right in the middle of Purdy’s attempt to reach a deal of his own, it’s worth wondering if some of Kittle’s paycheck will ultimately come out of Purdy’s pocket.

There’s also the added presence of Kurtis Rourke, quarterback from Indiana who San Francisco took with the 227th overall pick in this year’s draft. At the very least, Rourke ensures that the team has some semblance of a prospect should Purdy refuse to sign.

Nevertheless, even if the 49ers and Purdy do manage to come to an agreement, they’ll still have to hope for a much healthier roster in 2025. Christian McCaffrey is reported to be entering the season with no restrictions, but it remains to be seen as to whether or not he’ll be a viable runner at this point in his career.

The Niners are desperately trying to extend their title window. If they hope to be successful in doing so, they’ll need a bit of cooperation from both Purdy and the injury bug. Two things that seem increasingly uncommon as the offseason carries on.