“At times, He Could Be an A**hole”: Former Patriot Chad Jackson Remembers Tom Brady as a Teammate

Throughout the two-decade dynasty of the New England Patriots, countless players came and went without making a lasting impact. Bill Belichick, for all his coaching brilliance, struggled when it came to drafting offensive talent, and there are plenty of examples to prove it. One name that only die-hard Patriots fans might remember is Chad Jackson.

Advertisement

A second-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, the Patriots believed Jackson could become a long-term weapon for Tom Brady, even trading up 16 spots to secure him. But things didn’t pan out that way.

Despite a short-lived career in New England, Jackson still had the opportunity to share the field with legends like Tom Brady and Randy Moss. During a recent episode of Big County Preps, the host asked Jackson to describe Brady in one word. At first, he tried to dodge the question—but eventually, he answered candidly: “an a**hole.”

Jackson explained that people have varying perceptions of Brady. While most agree he’s the greatest of all time, some weren’t always fond of his personality. Jackson wasn’t quick to judge, acknowledging that it’s difficult to put a seven-time Super Bowl champion in a single box. Still, he admitted that Brady could act like a “prick” at times—something few had the courage to say out loud.

” I don’t know, man. Some people saw him this way, some people saw him that way, some people know him as the Greatest QB ever lived. I’m not a judgmental person, and like I said, I really don’t know how to put him in one word- I mean one of the greatest for sure, but at times he could be an as*hole. Some people knew it, and some people didn’t want to say. But what can you do? It is what it is. Much respect to Tom Brady. You can’t talk about that guy.”

He recalled how he wanted to call Brady out occasionally, like when his throw was off, or like questioning his decision to target a receiver in tight coverage. But, as he put it, “it is what it is.” Players lower on the depth chart—like Jackson—rarely felt empowered to challenge the team’s unquestioned leader.

Ultimately, Jackson recognized that Brady’s hunger, competitiveness, and relentless drive to win made it hard to criticize him too harshly. Despite any personal quirks, his legacy and accomplishments as an all-time great speak for themselves.

Jackson wasn’t alone in this evaluation of TB12. As per People, even one of the GOAT’s closest friends, Rob Gronkowski, initially thought that Tom was a jerk who constantly rode him hard and constantly called him out for the smallest of things. However, Gronk understood why he did that. Brady was chasing perfection and called out others to elevate their game to a higher level.

“He got on my case every single day. He wasn’t afraid to get on your case to elevate your game to the next level.”

Most brilliant people who chase perfection can be difficult to deal with at times. Tom was one of those people who had a Type A personality and was an Alpha. No wonder he stayed at the top of the game for over two decades. You don’t win 7 Super Bowls by being complacent and slacking off. Brady knew that and knew how to get the best of the players around him.