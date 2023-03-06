Travis Kelce’s Controversial SNL Sketch Showing the T.E Tossing Women Around Like Rag Dolls, Gets Scrapped & Fans Are Not Amused

Travis Kelce is probably having the time of his life. He recently played a major role in guiding the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title in the last 5 years and although he had to bear the brunt of defeating his own brother in the finale, holding the Lombardi in his hands would have definitely cured all the pain.

In addition to this, Travis is also making the headlines for his hilarious TV appearances. He recently hosted the SNL and one has to admit that he looked incredibly comfortable in front of the camera.

Travis Kelce’s “Football Gives Back” sketch gets cut off by SNL

While Travis’ monologue in which he made fun of his brother Jason and his own quarterback Patrick Mahomes was aired, a skit starring him and a couple of more footballers was scrapped by SNL.

The skit showed NFL stars literally going out of their way to serve the community. The important cause for which Creed Humphrey, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce were showcased contributing involved lifting women whose boyfriends are unable to pick them up.

Travis Kelce’s NFL sketch that was cut off by SNL for some reason. “NFL Gives Back”pic.twitter.com/cJNg9bc8zG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 5, 2023

The women in the skit are shown admitting that although they like their little boyfriends, sometimes they just want to be thrown around. Post that, through a voice-over, it is conveyed that only the women whose boyfriends are “comedy writers, music critics, adult legoist, love the show ‘Candor’, have traveled to see John Mulaney, have special glasses for looking at computers, or have arms that have the same width from wrist to shoulders like Doug Funnie,” are eligible to avail the services.

In addition to this, women in the video also claim that sometimes they just want to be thrown, chucked, and bolted into the space. In the end of the video, we see a couple making out but the thin boyfriend is seen struggling to pick his girl up and then, Travis comes in to save the day.

While fans understood why the skit was not aired, they weren’t happy with the fact that now a days, people start canceling shows and artists if they do anything which is even slightly politically incorrect.

In the wake of the Zach Stacy case, SNL scraps controversial skit starring NFL stars

A few fans opined on Twitter that after what happened in the Zach Stacy case, it might have been a bit inappropriate to air the scrapped SNL skit. For the unversed, former NFL star Zach Stacy was recently sentenced to 6 months in prison for brutally assaulting the mother of his child.

Might have to do with the case of the former NFL player who just got sent to jail for rag dolling his baby’s mother floating around rn. Sources say joking around about NFL players joking about tossing women around after something like that may not be a good look for the brand. — Dark Nowitzki (@tyquta) March 5, 2023

As it turns out, Zach was captured beating and throwing his girlfriend around the house like a rag doll in front of his 5 month old baby a couple of years back. Moreover, instead of showing remorse upon his arrest, Zach had claimed that the whole scene was staged by his former lover after which, he was sent to Orange County Jail on the charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

Zac Stacy attacks his ex girlfriend in front of their 5 month old in shocking video pic.twitter.com/MuZ9zVv6gS — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 18, 2021

While Zach’s case should not be compared to an SNL sketch, many think that when people are showing their anger over the Stacy incident, a skit portraying that women like being thrown around, might not be the right thing to show on TV.

