Joe Burrow’s Grandmother Gets Honored As a Hall Of Fame Hooper After 74 Years

If you ever wondered what makes Joe Burrow so fiercely competitive, the answer might lie in his genetics. Recently, Joe’s grandmother, Dot Ford Burrow, was inducted into the National School Hall of Fame for her outstanding achievements. At 92 years old, this honor celebrates the legacy of the former Smithville High School basketball star, who laid the foundation for the family’s athletic journey.

Seventy-four years ago, Dot Ford Burrow was the star of her high school in Mississippi’s Hill County. Standing tall at 5-foot-10, Dot averaged an incredible 50 points per game in 1950 and still holds the record as the state’s all-time leading scorer. Her athletic talent clearly runs in the family, with Joe Burrow continuing her legacy on the football field.

On a recent Monday in Boston, Dot was honored nationally for her incredible contributions to basketball. Her induction into the National High School Hall of Fame placed her alongside legends like Joe Mauer, Takeo Spikes, and Tyrone Wheatley.

Reflecting on her induction, Dot shared what it means to her and her family, who were all present to celebrate via WLWT. “I didn’t expect to go through anything like this,” she said, visibly moved. “I’m real appreciative of my family that are here.”

At an age when many grandparents expect great things from their grandchildren, Dot Ford Burrow is still gathering accolades. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow made sure to highlight his pride in his grandmother’s achievement, showing just how deep the competitive spirit runs in the Burrow family.

Joe Burrow Praises Grandmother Dot Ford for Initiating the Burrow Sports Legacy

Joe Burrow is as proud as anyone could be with his grandmother’s induction into the Hall of Fame after more than seventy years. In his address, he reminisced how the family feels about the achievements and his grandmother’s achievements excite him to this day.

“Our family takes great pride in our achievements, I would say,” Burrow shared. “I remember the first time my dad told me how good my grandma was at basketball, and that was exciting to hear about.”

Joe Burrow remains grateful for the fact that competitiveness runs deep in the Burrow lineage. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is making sure to serve the legacy well with his toughness after a difficult year.

Reflecting on his 2023 season, Joe Burrow showed the same toughness and determination that his grandmother once exhibited on the basketball court. Burrow struggled with a strained right calf during training camp, which hindered his performance early in the season. Adding on, another setback occurred in Week 11 when Burrow suffered a ligament injury in his right wrist during a game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite these challenges, Burrow led the team to notable victories against the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills when he was healthy. However, his competitive spirit remains unbroken as he looks ahead to the 2024 season with a primary goal of staying on the field.

“Paying better attention to my body” is his main focus, aiming to lead the Bengals back to the playoffs and contend for the title.

If Joe Burrow has learned anything from his grandmother, her induction into the Hall of Fame could strengthen it further. On his way to building his own legacy, Burrow has brought hope to the Cincinnati Bengals with his tougher return this year.