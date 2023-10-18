Averaging a Whopping 26,085,000 Viewers, Jets vs Eagles Game Starring Zach Wilson & Jalen Hurts Rakes in Record Viewership

Zach Wilson and Jalen Hurts headlined the Jets vs Eagles game, which became a ratings sensation. The game amassed a remarkable 26 million viewers. The Aaron Rodgers-less Jets secured a surprising win over the defending NFC champions, establishing it as the highlight of the 2023 NFL season.

The audience witnessed an astounding game marked by four turnovers by the Philadelphia Eagles, including three interceptions by Jalen Hurts. The New York Jets struggled offensively, managing just 244 yards and a 2-of-11 performance on third downs. Nonetheless, the 3-3 Jets managed to hand the 5-1 Eagles their first loss of the season, making it a gripping and unexpected upset that attracted a massive viewership.

Jets vs Eagles Game Shatters Viewership Records on FOX

Fox Sports PR reported that the Week 6 showdown between the Eagles and Jets achieved an average viewership of 26,085,000 on FOX. This marks the highest NFL television audience of the year, showing a three percent increase over the previous year’s equivalent slot.

The Matchup became the most-watched telecast on any network since Philadelphia’s Super Bowl loss to the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs, which boasted a staggering 115 million views. Furthermore, FOX Sports PR disclosed the regional average viewership for NFL’s Week 6, with the Browns vs 49ers game taking the lead.

FOX Sports PR tweeted on X:

The game demonstrated a 3 percent increase over the previous season’s comparable slot, drawing 13,454,000 viewers. These remarkable records followed the NFL on FOX’s impressive performance the previous week. During a single header, Eagles vs Rams, it averaged 16.8 million viewers. A 14 percent jump over the previous year’s equivalent period.

Jalen Hurts vs Zach Wilson Matchup Thrills Fan

In what could be described as a challenging day for Jalen Hurts in his Eagles uniform, his decision-making faltered as he threw three interceptions. The final interception, resulting in the Jets’ game-winning score, occurred due to a misread play where he locked onto Dallas Goedert. Both fourth-quarter interceptions came at inconvenient moments, one as the Eagles were nearing the Jets’ territory.

Notably, the first interception was due to a deflected ball, not Hurts’ fault. However, the two late interceptions raise concerns, as Hurts currently has as many interceptions as touchdowns this season. The Eagles need to rediscover their offensive prowess, especially as they prepare to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night.

After the clash between Jalen Hurts and Zach Wilson, the NFL world is abuzz with excitement for upcoming games and quarterback showdowns. The focus is squarely on the recently achieved viewership record, with everyone wondering if it will be eclipsed prior to the next Super Bowl spectacle.