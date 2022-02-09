Super Bowl Commercials 2022: How much does a Super Bowl 56 commercial cost?

Beyond the football, halftime show, and parties, an integral part of the Super Bowl has always been the commercials. Companies flex their deep pockets and creativity as they hope to capitalize on the most viewed television broadcast in America.

This Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. After a thrilling series of playoff games, there’s bound to be a ton of excitement surrounding one of the most promising Super Bowl matchups ever.

With all the buzz, and considering the fact that the Super Bowl is America’s highest viewed event, commercial slots are hot tickets. During normal football games, advertisements are the cause of much of the criticism directed towards the sport.

It can be quite irritating to see the broadcast cut to a commercial break after every quarter, possession change, injury, review, and for halftime. But during the Super Bowl, that changes.

Over the years, it’s become a tradition for companies to make ads particularly for the Super Bowl, which are usually intended be funny and often feature the nation’s most popular celebrities.

Because of this, it is not cheap for businesses to get commercial time during the big game, and it never has been.

How much do 2022 Super Bowl commercials cost?

A report from Dan Lovinger of the NBC Sports Group back in September stated that a 30 second ad in this year’s Super Bowl would run a company around $6.5 million.

For the past five Super Bowls, an advertisement of the same length costed anywhere from $5-5.5 million, so Lovringer’s estimate certainly indicates a big jump. However, NBC, who is the official broadcaster of Super Bowl 56 following a 2019 trade with CBS, has not released any official figures yet.

