“Back in the Exact Spot”: Wife Julie Cousins Celebrates Relationship Milestone With Kirk as the Falcons Play in Tampa Bay

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins didn’t just land in Tampa to play his Week 8 game; he also rekindled a core memory by visiting the very spot where he met his wife, Julie, over a decade ago. It is located right next to Raymond James Stadium.

It was a full-circle moment for the couple. Julie celebrated the amazing milestone of returning to the place of their first sparks by posting a picture with Kirk on Instagram, both all smiles.

“Back in the exact spot where we met almost 13 years ago!!! God is good! Go Falcons!” she wrote in the caption.

The pair first met when Kirk was a quarterback for the Washington Commanders in 2012, and Julie stumbled upon her future soulmate through a mutual friend.

Julie was previously employed as an elementary school teacher and is now directly involved with the couple’s joint charitable venture, the ‘Julie and Kirk Cousins Foundation.’ Additionally, they are parents to two boys, Cooper and Turner, and exhibit all the signs of a happy family.

“My wife’s been a huge supporter to me, and I want people not to be afraid of marriage but to be excited about it,” Kirk said after a team workout in 2016 (via Today) when asked why he wore a silicon wedding ring on the field instead of a traditional one. Their love for each other always has been evident.

Kirk and Julie Cousins’ fairytale love story

Kirk was playing for the Michigan State Spartans in 2012, while Julie was at the University of Georgia. They met in Tampa at the 2012 Outback Bowl, where the Bulldogs faced off against the Spartans. Although Julie’s team lost to Kirk’s that day, she would soon gain a husband for a lifetime as compensation.

Though their initial meeting was quite vanilla, the couple would go on to be each other’s unwavering support for the decade to come. Kirk and Julie got engaged a year after they met in 2013, not taking long to pop the question.

Kirk’s proposal was one for the books, as he took Julie to the balcony of the Speaker of the House’s office in Washington, D.C. He had seen the view before and knew in his heart that it was the right place. Just last year, Julie shared the heartwarming moment on Instagram when Kirk popped the question, and you can tell by her expression that she was glad he asked.

The quarterback was looked at in a more personal light by fans when the 2023 Netflix documentary, “Quarterback,” was released. It provided the audience with the intricacies of Kirk’s life and the major role that faith plays in his career. As per Kirk, it is his faith that has got him this far in his career, along with being able to father such a wonderful family besides a wife who has always been supportive.