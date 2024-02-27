Baker Mayfield Free Agency Update: Without Franchise Tag, Bucs Might Leave Comeback QB Open to Exploration

Baker Mayfield was meant to shine in the NFL, but his time with the Cleveland Browns didn’t go as planned. After leaving the Browns, he has been on three different teams in the last two seasons. Although he didn’t stick with the Carolina Panthers or Los Angeles Rams in 2022, he might have finally found a permanent spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Advertisement

Baker Mayfield had a solid 2023 season, leading the Buccaneers to a 9-8 record and to the Divisional Round in the playoffs. With his one-year contract ending soon, rumors suggest he won’t get a franchise tag, but may re-sign with the Bucs.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1762198882966982883?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In 2022, after a challenging season, Mayfield joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year, $4 million deal. It’s unlikely the Bucs will slap him with a franchise tag, giving him the chance to explore free agency if he wants. Both sides value each other, so the Bucs won’t let Mayfield go without offering him a good contract. If he stays, he could potentially land a deal surpassing three years and $75 million.

The Buccaneers seem like a good fit for Baker Mayfield, but he has options. With a strong market, other teams are eager to snag him. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggests the Atlanta Falcons could be one of those teams vying for his signature. He stated,

“You look at several teams that are going to want to get in on Mayfield, talk to him about potentially playing. You look at Atlanta as a team that definitely needs a quarterback. They passed on him last year, maybe they’ll try to right that wrong.”

The Buccaneers definitely wouldn’t want their division rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, to sign a deal with Baker Mayfield. This season, Mayfield had one of his best performances yet, racking up 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns while leading the Bucs to victory in the NFC South.

Advertisement

Other teams in need of quarterbacks include the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Vikings struggled after losing their starting QB, Kirk Cousins, to injury last season, while the Steelers made it to the playoffs but still lack a standout quarterback. Mayfield could be the solution for both teams if they decide to make a change at QB.

Who Will the Bucs Franchise Tag?

Antoine Winfield Jr. is a standout defensive back known for his crucial role in Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl victory in 2020 and many expect that he might be the one getting franchise tagged. In 2023, he made an impressive 122 tackles and tied with Dolphins DE Bradley Chubb for the season high of six forced fumbles. Moreover, NFL analysts agree that tagging Winfield Jr. would be the smart move for the Buccaneers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1762199249729532076?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

By tagging Winfield Jr., the Buccaneers would secure him for the 2024 season, giving them time to negotiate a contract extension. They would have until July 17 to finalize the extension before he plays under the tag next season.

Advertisement