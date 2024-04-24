Rich Eisen Expects Zach Wilson’s Comeback to Be Similar to Baker Mayfield’s: “National Nightmare Is Over”

Zach Wilson’s quarterback journey has taken a new turn from the New York Jets to the Denver Broncos, and Rich Eisen is buzzing with excitement over the development. During a recent episode of “The Rich Eisen Show,” the NFL analyst animatedly discussed Wilson’s trade and its potential implications, prompting the panel to declare that his “national nightmare is over!”

Advertisement

Rich Eisen reiterated his belief from a previous segment that Zach Wilson could be the next quarterback to start fresh with a new franchise, leaving behind the challenges of playing for the Jets. He highlighted Denver as a potential destination, pointing towards its proximity to Wilson’s college, the BYU Cougars, which could help him easily adjust to a new environment.

“I think Zach Wilson will succeed,” Rich added, “He’s got a head coach that is 100%, for the first time in his life, the quarterback whisperer, who can attach himself at the hip and coach him hard. And that’s Sean Payton.”

Moreover, Eisen is confident that Zach Wilson can follow in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield’s resurgence with the Buccaneers. Wilson faced three disappointing seasons with the Jets before being traded to the Denver Broncos, despite being the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With this move marking the end of a regrettable chapter for the franchise, the question remains: Can Wilson still replicate Mayfield’s turnaround and carve out a successful path in Denver? Rich Eisen’s words do suggest the possibility.

How Did Zach Wilson Play Compared to Baker Mayfield in 2023?

Zach Wilson’s third season in the NFL went on a different trajectory as compared to Baker Mayfield’s success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Mayfield had a resurgence, leading his team with impressive stats like 4,267 passing yards, a completion rate of 68.6%, and a notable 2:1 touchdown-interception ratio, Wilson’s performance didn’t quite reach the same heights.

Baker led the Buccaneers to the NFL playoffs, snagging a playoff win after three years and scoring a fresh three-year deal. On the other hand, Zach Wilson faced a slew of challenges, grappling with ball placement and self-protection, evident in his completion percentage of 59.7% and a high sack rate of 10.4%.

If that doesn’t reflect on his season, Zach only managed 2,261 passing yards and 8 passing touchdowns, as per PFF. Understandably, the performance led to Wilson getting traded to the Broncos to kick-start a fresh chapter.

Notably, Mayfield even got nominated for the Comeback Player of the Year. Zach Wilson, however, isn’t devoid of efficiency and effectiveness in the field. Now, it’s his chance to emerge as the Comeback Player of the Year nominee, armed with a fresh offensive line and receiving weapons on the Denver Broncos roster.