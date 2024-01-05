Mike Evans’ 5th Pro Bowl Gets Overshadowed by Snubbed Teammate Who Ended Up an Alternate

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans’ achievement of his 5th Pro Bowl selection should have been a headline moment. Yet, it’s his teammate, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., whose absence from the Pro Bowl roster has stirred up more conversation in the NFL community and seemingly stolen the spotlight. Even Evans himself was surprised at the snub.

Evans, in a post-game press conference, expressed his disbelief, calling Winfield’s snub “I have seen a lot of guys get snubbed, but that was probably the biggest one that I’ve seen in my time in the league.”

Evans’ feat is nothing short of impressive. He extended his record for consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start a career to ten. This streak is second only to Jerry Rice’s 11-season run in league history. His accomplishments place him alongside legends like Randy Moss and Jerry Rice. However, the spotlight quickly shifted to Antoine Winfield Jr., whose fourth season in the league can only be described as stellar.

With 117 tackles, 5.0 sacks, three interceptions, and leading the team with 12 passes defensed, Winfield became the only NFL player in 2023 to reach at least five sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and three interceptions. These outstanding numbers make his exclusion from the Pro Bowl roster even more baffling.

The Buccaneers’ squad boasts other noteworthy talents. Tristan Wirfs, transitioning successfully to left tackle, and Baker Mayfield, with impressive career highs in various categories, have shown exceptional skill. Yet, it’s Vita Vea’s contribution to the Buccaneers’ sixth-ranked run defense and Winfield’s record-breaking performance that has been the talk of the town. Evans was the only Buc to make it to the Pro Bowl, whereas the rest were named alternates.

Antoine Winfield’s Father and the Bucs Nation Want a Recount

The decision to select Budda Baker over Winfield for the Pro Bowl has not only disappointed fans but also Antoine Winfield Sr., Winfield Jr.’s father. He publicly questioned the decision, highlighting Baker’s zero interceptions, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries, and sacks compared to Winfield’s remarkable stats.

This sentiment is echoed in the Buccaneer’s demand for a recount and the fans’ outcry on social media, with many calling for a reevaluation of the Pro Bowl voting system. A tweet by Ari Meirov stated that “Antoine Winfield Sr. on his son not making it to the Pro Bowl…” He wrote, “Arizona’s Budda Baker made the Pro Bowl as an NFC safety ahead of Antoine Winfield. Baker: 0 INT, OFF, 0 FR, O sacks Winfield: 3 INT, 5 FF, 4 FR, 5 sacks.”

The stats paint a story of an unfair snub for an immensely talented athlete. The Pro Bowl is a star on the resume of any pro footballer, and the snub is more than just a disappointment. The fans weren’t slow to add their views in the comment box. A user mentioned, “going to be an all-pro and should be in the defensive player of the year conversation, but still not a pro bowler. Abolish the pro-bowl voting system.”

Another one noted, “They need to take away the fan vote from the pro bowl.”

A comment read, “Almost like the Pro Bowl means nothing aside from recognizable names or players on good teams.”

Another one read, “He’s speaking facts. It’s a joke.”

A fan wrote, “Bro thinks this is a presidential election. Recount .”

While Mike Evans’ 5th Pro Bowl selection is a testament to his consistent excellence, it’s the conversation around Antoine Winfield Jr.’s snub that has become the more dominant narrative. The snub points at a perhaps disappointing reality: that the Pro Bowl is more a popularity contest than a distinction for deserving athletes.