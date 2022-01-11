“Antoine Winfield Jr. not mincing words with a not-so subtle shot at Antonio Brown”: Tom Brady and Bucs safety take shots against former diva receiver on social media after clinching the #2 seed

Antoine Winfield Jr. has never been shy about letting people know how he feels, and maybe, just maybe, him and Tom Brady took shots at Antonio Brown.

The troubled wide receiver made headlines when he left the Buccaneers game vs. the Jets midway through and then went on a tirade where he basically called out the entire organization.

The move has left massive shockwaves in the Bucs organization as they thought everything was fine with AB. They took in the receiver last year when no other team would and wound up winning the Super Bowl with him. It wasn’t meant to be though it looks like.

“CAN I HAVE A MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR ANTONIO BROWN ONE OF THE GREATEST FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF ALL-TIME”@AB84 (via @nelkboys) pic.twitter.com/QbZ0SGbD5X — Overtime (@overtime) January 7, 2022

The Buccaneers have moved on from the bizzare move, but it seems like they haven’t completely forgotten what AB pulled, taking some subtle (or not so subtle if you really think about it) shots at him.

Antoine Winfield Jr and Tom Brady take shots at Antonio Brown

Going into week 18, the Buccaneers were assured of a playoff spot, but they still had something to play for as the #2 seed was up for grabs. A Rams loss and a Tampa win would secure it for Brady and company, and that’s exactly what happened.

After a slow start, the Buccaneers trounced the Carolina Panthers 41-17, and the 49ers would upset the Rams 27-24 in overtime giving the Buccaneers the #2 seed and at least two home playoff games should they make it that far.

The Buccaneers were in a particularly celebratory mood after the game. This Tampa Bay squad made history by winning 13 games in the year, a franchise record. Brady set the franchise marks for passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43), and wide receiver Mike Evans beat his own franchise record for receiving touchdowns in a year with 14.

Antoine Winfield took to social media after the game to commemorate the Buccaneers defense cashing in on a turnover, posting a picture of the crew celebrating in the endzone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antoine Winfield Jr (@antoinewinfieldjr)

If you take a look at the caption, you’ll notice something very interesting, however, especially if you’ve watched Antonio Brown’s full rant. If you haven’t, Brown mentions the word Kumbaya several times in his tirade, and so clearly, Winfield was taking a shot at the receiver. It’s a clever joke, for sure.

However, Winfield may not have been the only person to take a shot at Brown. Brady’s made a trend of posting reaction videos on Instagram after every Bucs victory, and the latest one had an interesting song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

The song here is Peety and the lyrics contain the words ‘take your shirt off’ perhaps alluding to Brown taking his jersey off before he stormed off the field.

Tom low key trolling as well with the background music on his “W” post on IG I love this team so damn much. #TeamPetty #GoBucs — Dino (@Dino_theDyno) January 11, 2022

Antoine Winfield Jr not mincing words on Instagram, w/ a not so subtle shot at former Tampa Bay WR Antonio Brown No love lost on #GoBucs squad… pic.twitter.com/AXZY81W84j — (@ZacOnTheMic) January 10, 2022

