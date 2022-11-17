After Helmetless Head-Butting Incident, Baker Mayfield Says He Has Been Doing That Since College

Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the start of the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

After a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at home, Baker Mayfield’s starting job on the Carolina Panthers was in doubt. In addition to the poor play, Mayfield also hurt his ankle during the beatdown.

Going forward, Mayfield found himself riding the bench while watching QB PJ Walker lead the offense. Walker was also nothing to marvel at as he was just a game manager quarterback who tried to avoid costly mistakes.

With Walker at the helm, the Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons. This was especially surprising as no one was expecting the team to turn it around after Mayfield was benched.

During their recent win against the Atlanta Falcons, broadcasts picked up on Mayfield aggressively headbutting his teammates as the game was coming to an end. This was just funny in the moment as he did not have a helmet on.

But as we all know, the media made a matter out of nothing by asking Mayfield about the proceedings on the field. Baker had a simple reply.

Baker Mayfield: “A good head butt every once in a while goes a long way.” Adds that he’s done that since college; it just happened to get caught on camera this time. pic.twitter.com/2GztydqEes — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) November 16, 2022

Baker is slated to start again this weekend against the Ravens

Poor showings after poor showing, Baker is currently receiving a lot of hate from the media and analysts alike. Here is what Shannon Sharpe had to say about Mayfield’s latest headbutting ordeal.

Baker Mayfield was seen headbutting Panthers teammates after win vs. Falcons: “This is the only way Baker Mayfield can garner attention. Baker Mayfield is trash.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/xKmW73U5NI — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 11, 2022

However, Baker Mayfield is getting one more shot at his starting job against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. This move was made since PJ Walker sustained an injury and will have to miss the game.

Whether or not you are a Baker believer, it is a fact that he has struggled this year. That could be a result of the team around him or solely his play or both.

Baker will have one more chance to prove himself in the NFL as a starting quarterback before facing the possibility of remaining as a backup quarterback. Let us see how he performs this weekend.

