“Get Baker Mayfield Out of The NFL”: Infuriated Fans Want Panthers QB Gone After Disastrous Performance Against 49ers

The Carolina Panthers were thrashed by the 49ers on Sunday and it seems like the fans are running out of patience with Baker Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield was completely bashed online following Sunday’s defeat. The offense of the Carolina Panthers has been rather inconsistent this season and the majority of the credit for it goes to quarterback Baker Mayfield.

get Baker Mayfield out of the NFL — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) October 9, 2022

As expected, memes were generated by NFL fans on Twitter to criticize Baker’s inconsistent performances. Some even advised the Panthers to bench him if they want to win games.

Some Tutorial videos were shared and Baker was tagged in them and some even referred to him as a “underdog mentality player” who only beats inferior teams.

I sent this to #PantherPride a few months ago because Dr. Strange saw 14,000,605 outcomes and all of em had Baker being benched. Welcome to the Endgame. If Baker gets back on the field, use this at your discretion 😂 #nfl #panthers #bakermayfield #modestmenmedia https://t.co/crq9AUjzJ4 — Mr. Rock #D4L (@Tee_Rock) October 10, 2022

The fans were so outraged by Baker’s injury in the previous game that they nicknamed him “the Dumbest QB.”

Baker Mayfield Faces Flak For Yet Another Poor Performance

Mayfield threw a pick-six for the second consecutive Sunday. His throw this time, which wasn’t truly batted, fell into the hands of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley who returned the interception 41 yards to the end zone.

The Panthers took possession at their own 22-yard line with just seven points remaining in the first half when defensive lineman Derrick Brown and Yetur Gross-Matos successfully blocked a field goal at the right moment

Then, a few plays later, at the 55-second mark, Mayfield made the dubious decision to pump fake his attempt missing running back Christian McCaffre in the process.

Carolina entered halftime with a 14-point deficit and just 133 yards of total offence. Mayfield had thrown for 95 yards on 10 of his 17 attempts.

First career pick-six for the North Carolina kid! @Mannymoseley 📺 #SFvsCAR on CBS pic.twitter.com/bbVgjtllGX — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 9, 2022

Baker, who was acquired from the Cleveland Browns last summer for a conditional fifth-round pick, has unfortunately drawn a lot of boos, along with head coach Matt Rhule. The criticism was once more justified during Sunday’s defeat to the 49ers.

