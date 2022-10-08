New England Patriots Slapped With $1 Million Lawsuit For Damaging Tom Brady Signed American Flag

A fan sued the New England Patriots for mishandling and damaging a Tom Brady autographed flag. He is seeking $1 million in damages.

Daniel Vitale, a fan of the New England Patriots, is suing his favorite team on the grounds that they allegedly used illegal display methods to show the personalized flag, fading the Tom Brady sign and potentially lowering the flag’s worth up to $1 million.

Reportedly, Brady’s blue Sharpie signature on an American flag had significantly faded after being on display for a few months, lowering the flag’s worth.

The flag flew over Foxboro Stadium during the 2001-2002 season, the venue’s final season.

Tom Brady fan is livid with the Patriots for ruining his prized possession

In a federal complaint, 42-year-old Daniel Vitale claims he lent the flag to the Patriots Hall of Fame in June 2021. He has filed a lawsuit against the Hall of Fame alleging breach of contract and negligent and deceptive misrepresentation. He is demanding damages, interest, and costs.

In 2020, Daniel Vitale purchased the flag as an investment. He claimed that he has been a die-hard Patriots fan for decades. “That flag was particularly important to me since it was played at Foxboro Stadium’s final regular-season game immediately following 9/11,” he told Associated Press.

In June 2021, Vitale loaned the flag to the Patriots Hall of Fame after receiving assurances that it will be treated with respect. However, Brady’s autograph had faded by the time Vitale received the flag back.

The lawsuit claims that there was “a significant gap in the glass directly in front of the flag through which unfiltered light and heat may pass.” The glass of the display case and the lighting in the Hall of Fame were not made to safeguard autographed sports collectibles.

Even when the signed agreement clearly stated that the flag would be handled as a museum item, Vitale was surprised to learn from the HoF’s manager that nobody on the staff had any experience with memorabilia preservation.

