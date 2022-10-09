Did Tom Brady play baseball? How the Montreal Expos almost whisked NFL legend away in 95 MLB Draft

Tom Brady is the epitome of football right now, the greatest NFL player of all time, but he was almost never part of the sport, to begin with.

We’ve all heard the tales of Brady’s legendary career now. He was selected with the 199th pick in the 2000 draft. He was a sixth-round selection.

Nobody could have seen such a late-round pick having so much success. In fact, Brady wasn’t even the starter for the Patriots. He sat right behind Drew Bledsoe on the depth chart.

Then, the hit that was heard around the world took place. Bledsoe was knocked out against the Jets, and it forced Brady to step in and guide the team.

He was successful right away, even if the Pats didn’t rely on his arm all the time to win games. Brady took the team to the Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he won it, leading a late-game drive to upset the Los Angeles Rams.

Tom Brady almost played baseball, joining the Montreal Expos in 1995

Before Brady was ever considered to be the greatest football player of all time or someone who was looking to make it big in the NFL, he almost had a chance to join the MLB.

Like many athletes these days, Brady wasn’t always recognized as a one-sport athlete. He used to play baseball, and he was decently good at it too.

In fact, in 1995, the Montreal Expos picked Brady in the 18th round at 507 overall to join the MLB. You might be wondering why Brady was picked so low if he was good at baseball, and well the reason is founded in the fact that there was still no certainty about whether he would choose baseball or not.

Many believed he was too committed to joining a football team further down the line, and so picking Brady with a higher pick would be a waste of a selection.

It’s crazy to think about how right now we could have been talking about Brady the baseball player instead of the greatest NFL player of all time.

