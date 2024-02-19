Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors: Will Resurrected QB Try His Luck With the Once Dynastical New England Patriots?

The possibility of the New England Patriots going ahead with a bold move to sign Baker Mayfield has gained traction on social media recently. The speculation has stemmed from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler‘s suggestion that the Patriots could outmaneuver the Buccaneers by acquiring him in free agency.

Mayfield is set to become a sought-after free agent, and that too after a stellar comeback season. Now, several fans suggest that the dynamics of the offseason could witness such unexpected twists.

Fan opinions are divided on the team’s quarterback strategy. One fan suggested drafting Harrison at #3 and orchestrating a trade for Daniels at #4 or #5 by leveraging current and future picks. The plan includes signing Russell Wilson to a two-year, $50 million bridge QB deal, fostering championship contention for a decade.

Another fan believes Baker Mayfield, while good, may not be able to reach elite status in his career. He emphasized the need for an elite QB to secure Super Bowl contender status. Some advocate for using the third pick to draft a potential game-changer.

Without a doubt, with Jerad Mayo as the new head coach, the Patriots seem ready to move on from Mac Jones. Bringing in Baker Mayfield could allow them to target wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State Buckeyes. The Patriots picking Harrison Jr. with the No. 3 pick was also predicted by CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso.

The move could indeed be seen as a way to boost the team’s offensive potential under Mayo’s direction. However, Jerad Mayo and the Patriots’ plans regarding Baker Mayfield are just trade rumors for now.

Baker Bayfield is also linked with the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers’ GM, Jason Licht, can use the franchise tag by March 5, giving them control over Mayfield for the 2024 season.

Contract Rumors Surrounding Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has proved in the last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he still is amongst the best in the league. He could be signing a profitable contract this offseason, either with the Bucs or any other team. Speculations have risen that the Buccaneers may offer a contract resembling Geno Smith’s three-year, $75 million deal with the Seahawks.

Baker Mayfield played a crucial part in the Buccaneers’ division win which was not expected after Tom Brady’s retirement. They would also want to re-sign him after his recent interview where he expressed mutual interest in a long-term contract. His potential comeback to the Buccaneers could strengthen their competitiveness in the future.