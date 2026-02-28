Detroit Lions News: Terrion Arnold Breaks Silence Amid Robbery, Kidnapping Allegations

The former first-round draft pick for the Detroit Lions, Terrion Arnold, was recently named in a court order stemming from a case involving the crimes of robbery and kidnapping. According to Arnold’s lawyer, Timothy Jansen, however, the order, which came from the desk of Circuit Judge J. Logan Murphy, is as improper as it is inaccurate.

In an official statement that was given on Friday afternoon, Jansen explained that the judge’s order “improperly suggests Mr. Arnold’s involvement in the incident,” and that also “incorrectly identifies Ms. [Arianna] Devalle as Mr. Arnold’s girlfriend.”

In other words, those being the ones of Jansen, “Both assertions are false, misleading, and entirely unsupported by the record.”

The Lions will certainly be hoping that his statement proves to be true, as it hasn’t even been two full years since the franchise first decided to invest the 24th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft into Terrion. Just 22 years old, the Alabama product has started in 22 games throughout his first two seasons in Detroit.

According to TMZ‘s account of the court order, Arnold and a group of friends were robbed on two separate occasions, losing out on “designer bags, $100,000 in cash, an $80,000 necklace, and a cell phone issued to Arnold.” Suspecting that a driver who they had previously hired may have set them up, Arnold and his companions reported the issue to the police, but according to Murphy’s order, they then decided to “take matters into their own hands.”

“Rather than allowing law enforcement to investigate and retrieve the stolen property, the codefendants sought vigilante justice by kidnapping the victims for over an hour, interrogating them, beating them, and threatening them with a gun barrel in the mouth.”

One of Arnold’s presumed friends, Boakai Hilton, received three charges of kidnapping to harm or terrorize and three counts of robbery with a firearm, and is currently being held on pre-trial detention. According to Judge Murphy, this is because “Hilton appears to be the quarterback calling the play” and that’s highly likely that he was the one who “orchestrated the ambush.”

Murphy also concluded that “Indeed, there is no evidence that any of the victims are involved in the theft,” which, if true, could potentially bring about even more severe penalties than the ones that have already been discussed by the court.

As of writing, the sophomore Lion continues to maintain his innocence, and the aforementioned Jenson reasserted in his statements made on Friday that his client “categorically” denies any and all accusations stemming from the incident.