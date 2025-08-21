“Mine Could Have Been Much Worse”: Barry Sanders on Recovering From His Heart Attack

The world was shocked when Barry Sanders, one of the fittest athletes of his time and even today, suffered a heart attack last year. It was a chilling reminder that even former athletes in great shape are not immune to heart attacks, which can occur for a variety of reasons. Over a year later, Sanders has opened up and shared how he’s educated himself about heart disease since the health scare.

First, let’s rewind the clock to June 2024. Sanders was on a recruiting visit with his son when he started experiencing chest pains. It was Father’s Day weekend, and he initially brushed the pain off as heartburn. But when it persisted, he went to the hospital, where his enzyme levels were alarmingly high and rising.

A catheter procedure revealed that Sanders had indeed suffered a heart attack. “Of all things, I don’t know why, that just never entered my mind,” Sanders told CBS Sports.

It was a reality check for the Hall of Fame running back. He was once an iron man who could break any tackle and hardly missed a game. But suddenly, his heart was acting up.

That’s when Sanders had an epiphany. Instead of throwing a party for his birthday this past year, he visited a hospital and chose to educate himself about heart disease … mainly because his own could have been much worse, and he wanted to put it in perspective.

“This was a special birthday getting to just really learn about heart disease and meeting other people who’s had different struggles. You know, mine could’ve been much worse. So, just understanding different risk factors and just becoming aware,” Sanders shared on the NFL Players Second Acts Podcast.

Not only that, but the Detroit Lions legend even starred in a heart attack documentary to share his story.

“There was ‘The Making of a Heart Attack’ documentary that I was a part of, and really just talking about my story, but also the story of other individuals.”

It was an admirable thing for Sanders to do. He could’ve celebrated his birthday like he did every year with a party. But he felt that would’ve been irresponsible because of what he just went through. Instead, he decided to spread awareness on a topic that hits close to home.

At the end of the day, we’re just happy that Sanders is still alive and well. Heart attacks are scary because of how sudden they occur. They can also mask themselves, and it’s hard to know if you’re experiencing one for the first time. Thankfully, Sanders made it to the hospital in time, and hopefully, with better care, he can put the health scare behind him.