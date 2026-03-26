Amid HC-GM Friction, Old Dan Campbell Clip Explaining a Head Coach’s Most Important Job Resurfaces

The Dan Campbell-led Detroit Lions missed the playoffs last season, finishing dead last in the NFC North. That doesn’t automatically put the head coach on the hot seat, but with expectations piling up, the pressure is definitely starting to build as the team continues to fall short (still no Super Bowl). Perhaps that’s why reports of tension behind the scenes have quickly made headlines.

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Mike Valenti of 97.1 The Ticket recently made the claim that Campbell and GM Brad Holmes had differing views on roster construction for the first time during their time in Detroit. For a team under the microscope, this noise didn’t help. However, Holmes has since cleared the air.

Holmes said there’s no friction, reiterating that he and Campbell are still fully aligned and working through everything together, just as they always have. “If anything, it’s me and Dan in total lock step like we always have been… we’re just kind of looking at everything top to bottom, which we already have done, and that we will continue to do for sure,” the GM said on the Lions Collective podcast.

With that friction talk now cooling off, an old clip of Campbell has started making the rounds again, and it gives us a bit of insight into how he approaches his head-coaching role. In it, he explains that the most important job for any head coach is building the right staff and surrounding himself with the right people. According to Campbell, if that part isn’t right, everything else tends to fall apart.

“The most important thing that a Head Coach does is hire his staff,” Campbell began, adding. “And it’s about your staff and the people around you. Cause without the right staff, you are nothing… At least, I know for sure, for me, you have to lean on those guys.”

“The most important thing that a Head Coach does is hire his staff.” – Dan Campbell pic.twitter.com/VsXkCla3Wl — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) March 25, 2026

Both Holmes and Campbell have been in Detroit since 2021. And with the way Campbell has led the team, being more of a motivational leader than a tactical head honcho, one could easily see cracks in the coaching lounge or between the head coach and GM. But nada.

If anything, this team looks poised for a run next season. They are projected to win more than 11 games, which could have them contending for the divisional title. And with signings like Isiah Pacheco, Cade Mays, D.J. Wonnum, Payton Turner, and Tyler Conklin, they have filled many gaping holes. And the draft is coming too.