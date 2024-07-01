Bears Extend Support to Jonathan Owens to Cheer for Wife Simone Biles in Paris

Jonathan Owens has never failed to support his wife, Simone Biles. Despite the negative buzz around their relationship in recent months, the power couple has remained as close as ever. In a heartwarming gesture, Owens’ Chicago Bears have now allowed him to cheer for Biles on the grand stage as she prepares for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

Recognizing the magnitude of Owens’ support for Biles as she competes on the world stage, the Bears granted him an exemption from training camp before the NFL season. According to reports, this marks the first time the NFL star will be able to cheer for his gymnast wife from the Olympic stands.

ICYMI Chicago Bears will give Jonathan Owens a few days off from training camp so he can go to Paris to see Simone compete. https://t.co/UHq5zy2RQF — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) July 1, 2024

The nine-time national champion previously participated in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where she faced significant turmoil. Struggling with mental health issues, her performance remained below the usual world-class standards. During this difficult time, Owens couldn’t travel to Tokyo, constrained by the COVID-19 restrictions.

However, with another Olympics around the corner, the Bears are doing their bit to present a united front, starting with exemptions for Owens in his own new NFL home. Meanwhile, Owens is also turning heads with his heartfelt gestures for Biles during the recently held U.S. trials.

Owens Is Going an Extra Mile to Show His Support for Simone Biles

Biles has emerged as a world-class gymnast through her continued hard work. As an equally dedicated partner, she has been a supportive wife to Jonathan Owens, being present by his side. Returning the favor, Owens is now showing the world that she deserves to be celebrated. Ahead of the Paris Olympics, the NFL star made a grand gesture to honor Biles’ recent achievements, which even surprised the gymnast herself.

During the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, where Biles swiped the floor with her exceptional skills, Owens was in the stands, cheering her on. Despite a slight falter on the beam, Biles topped the charts in her other events, clinching first place. To celebrate her incredible performance, Owens surprised Biles with multiple luxurious gifts from Louis Vuitton.

In addition to a mountain of Louis Vuitton merchandise, Owens also presented her with a stunning bouquet of pink roses. The couple later had a romantic meal and a date night in Minneapolis, Minnesota, away from the chaos.