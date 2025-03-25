“Beggars Can’t Be Choosers”: Dolphins’ New TE Acquisition Pharaoh Brown on What Brought Him to Miami

Think back to September of 2023. The Miami Dolphins were 3-0. It seemed like head coach Mike McDaniel might have put together possibly the greatest offense of the modern era after hanging 70 points on the Denver Broncos in Week 3. The sky seemed to be the limit for this new, fun team that was getting extra air time through HBO’s in-season Hard Knocks documentary series.

Advertisement

However, the very next week, they were thumped by the Buffalo Bills 48-20. An unfortunate foreshadowing of things to come. Miami still seemed to be in control of the AFC East, heading into the final few weeks with an 11-4 record. But then, they lost their final two games. That forced them to go on the road to the Chiefs in the Wild Card round in what turned out to be one of the coldest games in NFL history. They got walloped again, and since then, they have not recovered.

A Tua Tagovailoa injury held them to an 8-9 record in 2024. But even when their QB1 was healthy, they were just 6-5. They no longer resembled the offensive juggernaut of the first half of the 2023 campaign. Perhaps that’s why their recent free-agent addition, Pharaoh Brown — a lowly journeyman tight end who has played for six teams — wasn’t exactly thrilled about joining the Fins for 2025.

“Yeah, the opportunity kind of attracted me, man… what do they say? ‘Beggars can’t be choosers’—nah, I’m just playing. (Laughs)” Brown said when asked what led him to sign with the Dolphins.

He clearly broke into laughter as well, then added that the “beggars can’t be choosers” line was just a joke. But there’s some genuine sentiment there.

Obviously, Miami was not Brown’s first choice. He had to settle for a spot behind Jonnu Smith—one of the few bright spots of the Dolphins’ 2024 season—in Miami’s TE room. Surprisingly, most Redditors respected the fact that Brown didn’t resort to media-trained player-speak and instead kept it real.

One fan wrote, “Truest take ever,” while another chimed in, “It’d be great to say that in interviews. Interviewer: Why do you want to work here? Me: Because not being homeless and starving is nice.”

There was also a fan who appreciated Brown’s honesty but shared an anecdote about their own experience of getting fired for doing the same.

“It sounds like he struggled with whether he should speak his mind or not. Then he goes for it and tries to laugh it off as he’s saying it. I’ve been there. Coincidentally, I also got fired for speaking my mind once,” they wrote.

Others simply found Brown’s quip amusing: “My dude laughing at his own joke too lmao” … “”I’m interested in earning money versus. ..not doing that.” Fair enough, man.”

The Dolphins were able to quell the Tyreek Hill unrest according to the mercurial receiver, but they haven’t done much else to improve. They have signed a few B-list free agents like linebacker Willie Gay Jr., guard James Daniels, and defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu. Aside from that, they’ve been very quiet during the spring.

Meanwhile, the Jets signed Justin Fields and Aaron Glenn as they begin a new era with cautious optimism. The Patriots are doing the same, though predictably, they seem to be further along than the Jets in that rebuild despite starting later.

And, of course, the Bills still reign supreme in the AFC East. Despite all of that talent in the passing game, the Fins could very well fall back to the cellar of their division in 2025 if they’re not careful.

The once exciting McDaniel era in Miami might come and go without so much as a playoff win.