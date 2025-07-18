No. 1 Ranked CB Pat Surtain II Names His Most Underrated WR in the NFL

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) works out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

When over 70 NFL executives, coaches, and scouts were polled by ESPN to rank the best cornerbacks in the league heading into 2025, one name stood firmly at the top: Pat Surtain II. After garnering a touch over 50% of the votes last year, the Broncos star retained his top spot on the list by bagging nearly 90% of the votes, and for good measure.

Across 56 targets last season, Surtain allowed only 5.5 yards per attempt, gave up just two touchdowns, and forced four interceptions. As a result, quarterbacks targeting him posted a league-worst 59.1 passer rating, leading to coaches consistently praising his “technician-like” approach.

Perhaps the biggest compliment to Pat Surtain II’s skills came recently when Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, and other elite receivers joined Chad Johnson’s “Wideout Workshop.” They spent real time dissecting film and drilling ways to beat him.

Trending: Chad Ochocinco talks about how to beat Pat Surtain with Ja’Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, and more! @2LiveCraig pic.twitter.com/jks2Fgc5IF — The House Call Sports (@TheHouseCallPod) July 10, 2025

Simply put, Pat Surtain II is the guy they’re studying. He’s that respected.

So when Pat is asked by Johnny Manziel on the Glory Daze podcast about which wide receiver caught him off guard, the answer carries serious weight.

“Not saying he’s underrated,” the Broncos star began carefully, “but I feel like, you know, his name could be talked about more… Garrett Wilson.”

He didn’t stop there.

“He’s a polished receiver for sure. Like, he’s underrated in my book. He could play any position… crazy athletic… can catch anything… very elusive,” he added.

It’s rare praise from a corner who’s seen the league’s best up close. But when you look at Garrett Wilson’s numbers, it becomes even clearer that the recognition hasn’t matched his production.

At just 24 years old, Wilson has already made history. He’s the fifth player in NFL history to post over 1,000 receiving yards and 80+ catches in each of his first three seasons.

Most notably, the Jets star’s 2024 season alone saw 101 catches, 1,104 yards, and 7 TDs, placing him in elite company alongside franchise greats like Brandon Marshall.

And yet, Wilson has often been left out of top-tier wide receiver conversations. His name hasn’t been spoken as loudly as Chase, Jefferson, or Lamb, despite his numbers telling a different story.

Wilson has just signed a long-term extension to stay in New York, and under a revamped offense led by head coach Aaron Glenn, he is expected to remain the centerpiece.

Safe to say, Garrett Wilson is not the next big thing anymore. He is a big deal already!