When Daughter Jada Asked Saquon Barkley, “Will They Win?” After He Chose the Philadelphia Eagles Last Year

Saquan Barkley with Anna Congdon and daughter Jada Clare Barkley on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Eagles are soaring with Saquon Barkley in their backfield, and their fans are on cloud nine. Meanwhile, Giants fans are still reeling from losing him. While expectations were high, few could have predicted he’d explode for over 2,000 yards and reach the Super Bowl in his very first season with his new team.

Big Blue has been catching heat—and plenty of trolling—for their decision to part ways with the Penn State alum. But the biggest troll of all? His own 7-year-old daughter, Jada.

Barkley previously shared a lighthearted anecdote about Jada’s reaction to his move to Philadelphia. Back in 2022, she watched the Giants lose to the Eagles in the playoffs and wasn’t happy with what she saw. Not long after, while at a diner, she spotted a picture of an eagle and immediately smiled, as if drawn to the winning team.

So when Barkley broke the news that he was signing with Philly, her excitement was undeniable. She looked at her dad and, with childlike honesty, asked: “Does this mean we’re going to win now?” Saquon couldn’t control his laughter and optimistically said yes.

“She points to the bird and she was like it’s the Eagles. Me and Anna just started laughing. When I told her that we are going to Philly, she kind of was just like- Does that mean we’re going to win now.”

Even a child knows how to troll the Giants and knows that their new home has more of a chance at winning than the last one.

Barkley also has a son with his long-time girlfriend, Anna Congdon. The two met at Penn State and have been together since 2017.

Saquon Barkley’s little family of four

Just weeks before the Giants selected Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick, Anna gave birth to their daughter, Jada. In the span of one month, Barkley’s life changed forever—he became both an NFL player and a father.

Saquon embraced fatherhood with open arms, calling it an “honor and a blessing.” He has always expressed his desire to be a role model for his children. Anna, equally thrilled, shared the news of Jada’s birth on Instagram, marking the beginning of their journey as parents.

Now, nearly seven years later, Jada is a regular on the sidelines, cheering on her dad. In September 2022, the couple expanded their family once more, welcoming their son, Saquon Jr., and turning their trio into a family of four. After his birth, Barkley said,

“Beautiful baby. He lights up the room. Amazing smile. Jada is being an amazing big sister. Anna, obviously, an amazing mom. We’ve got a beautiful little family.”

It’s only a matter of time before Saquon Jr. joins in on the Giants’ trolling.

For now, Philly—and Barkley’s kids—are putting their faith in him to bring home another Lombardi Trophy. And given his track record of always delivering, the Eagles just might get the upper hand on the Chiefs this time around.