“Being Your Mom Is the Biggest Blessing”: Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Shares a Proud Moment on Instagram and It’s Not About His Playoff Win

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes continues his playoff streak for the sixth consecutive season. Following a triumph over the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Round, and with high expectations to clinch the Lombardi Trophy, he has a long list of supporters behind him, led by his mother, Randi Mahomes.

After her son’s most recent win, Randi took to Instagram with a heartfelt post. However, it wasn’t about Mahomes’ triumphant win on Saturday, but about his efforts with the “15 and the Mahomes Foundation,” even earning him a prestigious award.

In the video, she expressed her amazement at her son’s football journey, starting from a small town in East Texas, and her pride in him being nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2023. Moreover, Randi urged people to vote for her son, stating his foundation’s positive impact. Throughout the video, Randi expressed,

“Your story began in a small town in East Texas. I am amazed by who you are and accomplishment! I am so proud of my son for being nominated for man of they year!”

In the caption, she again expressed immense pride in Patrick, not just as a football player but as a person making a difference. Being his mom, she considered it the greatest blessing, applauding his continuous efforts to give back and create a positive impact in his community and beyond. She wrote,

“So proud of @patrickmahomes for being nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award❤️ Being your Mom is the biggest blessing, and I’m so proud of everything you continue to do to give back and make a difference in your community and beyond.”

The NFL presents the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year award every year during the NFL Honors. It honors a player not only for their excellence on the field but also for their exceptional community service off the field. Each NFL team selects one candidate, and for this season, Patrick Mahomes is one of those 32 candidates.

Cheers and Praises as Patrick Mahomes Earns Walter Payton Man of the Year Nomination

Clark Hunt, Chairman and CEO of the Chiefs, expressed immense pride in Patrick Mahomes, naming him the club’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Fans expressed joy at seeing their favorite quarterback get nominated for the award. They praised him and even gave a shout-out to his mom for raising him right.

One fan stated, “Go Patrick Such an inspiring athlete and person!”

Another one wrote, “You raised a wonderful man! The world is blessed to have both of you ❤️”

A social media user expressed, “congratulations to all! you’ve raised an extraordinary human being. go chiefs.”

Someone else expressed, “You should be proud, mama!! You raised an amazing man in many ways!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

In 2019, Mahomes established the “15 and the Mahomes Foundation,” to help improve children’s lives. The foundation has given over $4 million through grants and programs, and it’s well-known for its charitable work in Kansas City.

In addition to numerous ongoing programs, the most recent initiative involves Mahomes promising to donate $1500 for each touchdown he scores to support the “Boys and Girls Clubs of America”. The two-time MVP’s dedication to philanthropy has made a meaningful impact, showing his commitment to making a positive difference beyond the football field.