“Ben Roethlisberger Has A Diet Stricter Than Tom Brady”: Steelers QB Is Following In NFL GOAT’s Footsteps To Beat Father Time

Ben Roethlisberger is currently the second oldest quarterback in the league, and it looks like he’s taking a few lessons from the oldest, Tom Brady.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers had an interesting year last season, one most people would call successful on first thought, but when you dive deeper into it, the season was ultimately a major disappointment.

The Steelers started the year 11-0, only to collapse in a disastrous fashion, winning only one of their last five games, to finish the year at 12-4, slipping to the Wild Card round. To make matters worse, they were run out of the playoffs by the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card game 48-37, a team that hadn’t won against Big Ben in Pittsburgh ever.

#SportsNews Tomlin on Steelers’ collapse: We ‘died on the vine’: For the Steelers, a promising 11-0 start to the season was reduced to a 1-5 finish with a first-round playoff exit at home. https://t.co/hBIhrgF39S pic.twitter.com/f82BqeIoge — Muggs-N-Manor (@muggsnmanor) January 11, 2021

However, Ben is determined to come back stronger than ever, not detered by the failures of last season and focusing on making himself be the best he can for his team.

Ben Roethlisberger Is Reportedly One-Upping Tom Brady And His Strict Diet

On paper, it doesn’t seem like Roethlisberger did horribly last year. He passed for nearly 4,000 yards, threw 33 touchdowns to only 10 picks and had the Steelers in prime position to make the playoffs.

However, his yards per attempt (6.3) were the second lowest of his career (5.7 in 2019 when he was injured), and he hasn’t averaged fewer yards per game (253.5) in a full season since 2012.

As Roethlisberger is set to turn 40 in March next year, it is safe to wonder how much he has left in the tank. He may want to look to Tom Brady for help on this one.

The famous ‘TB12 Method’ includes a very strict dieting regime which excludes several foods we’re used to eating normally. You can’t have dairy, gluten, sugar, coffee, alcohol, or any nightshade vegetables and fungiF. This has led Brady to create some innovative recipes, one being avocado ice cream. Roethlisberger said he wouldn’t be eating any of that, however.

From our story, Ben Roethlisberger on showing up to camp looking trim and fit: “I’m not getting any younger. I’m almost 40 years old. So you’ve got to take care of yourself. And nothing against Tom [Brady], but I’m not eating avocado ice cream.” — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) August 9, 2021

Despite that, Roethlisberger is apparently extremely concerned about his weight, and so he’s going on a diet that would even have Tom Brady in shambles.

Ben camp says biggest concern is weight loss. He has been so driven since season ended. Source says his diet is stricter than Brady. https://t.co/wgmpM7Y9Wu — Ryan Burr (@RyanBurr) July 12, 2021

It’ll be interesting to see how Pittsburgh and Ben bounce back after the tough loss last season, but it looks like Roethlisberger is definitely trying everything he can.

