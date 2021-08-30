“I’ve been preparing like the starter”: Mac Jones Is Ready To Take The QB1 Role From Cam Newton

Mac Jones’ super impressive preseason has made waves throughout the league. And should the opportunity come, he is ready to be the starter.

Mac Jones lucked into an incredible opportunity to make a push for becoming the Patriots Starting QB. And he seems to be making quite the impression on his teammates and Coaches.

Cam Newton was supposed to be the starter for the 2021 season, and Bill Belichick confirmed that quite a few times. But last week he had to sit out half of the week’s practices because of what the team is calling a “misunderstanding” about testing requirements. Locked in a battle with rookie Mac Jones, Newton had to miss the first joint practice with the New York Giants on Wednesday and was only be able to be eligible to return on Thursday.

With Mac Jones having a strong training camp, a lot of fans have been questioning Newton’s supposed starting spot. Both QBs performed well in New England’s second preseason matchup against Philadelphia on Thursday. Newton completed 8-of-9 passes for 103 yards with a touchdown. Jones finished 13-of-19 for 146 yards, leading three scoring drives.

But the third matchup against the Giants might have tipped the scales in Jones’ favour. The rookie threw an impressive 10 for 14, for 156 yards and a score. Newton on the other hand went 2/5 with no scores and 1 interception.

Mac Jones was slingin’ it all night! Here’s his first NFL touchdown pass against the New York Giants. (🎥 via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/F5ZulXTgai — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) August 30, 2021

Mac Jones is preparing to be the starter in 2021.

Mac Jones is used to being a backup before bursting onto the scene. During his time in Alabama, he was the third-stringer behind Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa in 2017. And was then the backup to Tua in 2018 and 2019. But when he got his starting spot, Jones really made a name for himself as he led the Crimson-Tide to their 18th National Championships.

So with the possibility of being the starter for the New England Patriots in 2021, his mindset is the same as before.

Mac Jones: “I learned from a young age you prepare like you’re the starter. You don’t have to be the starter. Just prepare.” — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) August 30, 2021

Despite a bad season as a passer, Bill Belichick and the Patriots renamed Cam Newton as the team’s starter ahead of training camp for 2021. But after 3 weeks of preseason where Mac Jones clearly established that his style of play suits Josh McDaniels offense better, the 15th overall pick might have really made an impression on Bill Belichick.

With Belichick de-committing from Cam Newton as their starter for 2021, Mac Jones could be rookie starter come Week 1.

The Week 1 starter may not be the same in Week 16. But the title will still do a lot for both QB’s confidence. New England opens the season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against Miami.

