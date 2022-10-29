Ben Roethlisberger, Who Was Dethroned By Tom Brady As The Most Sacked QB In NFL, Once Explained The Reason Behind Holding The Embarrassing Record

Ben Roethlisberger, whose sacks record was recently broken by Tom Brady, had no hesitation in explaining exactly why he held the embarrassing record for so many years.

Tom Brady is universally recognized as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. After starting his career more than two decades back, Tom went on a record-breaking spree and he hasn’t stopped yet.

The man is well into his mid-40s but is showing no signs of slowing down. Although he retired earlier this year, within weeks he decided to un-retire and lead the Buccaneers once again.

However, when someone stays active in the league for such a long time, he is bound make a few embarrassing records as well. Recently, Brady became the most sacked quarterback in the history of the league.

Ben Roethlisberger Was Brutally Honest While Talking About His Sacks Record

Brady went past Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger’s all-time sack record during the Thursday Night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Tom has now been sacked 556 times in his career.

Big Ben, who was sacked 554 times in his career remained on the top of the list for a long time. Back in 2021, when Ben was asked to comment on the embarrassing record, he had stated that he holds the record because he has played for many years and of course, because he held the ball for a very long time.

That is as straight forward a reply as one can expect. In fact, before breaking Big Ben’s record, Brady had also shared his views on making his way to the top of the list.

“I’d like to actually thank my complete lack of agility and speed for allowing me to knock on the door of this very esteemed NFL record,” Brady had said before taking on Lamar’s Ravens.

Its good to see the legends of the game making fun of their own embarrassing records. As far as the current season is concerned, Brady is going through a really rough patch.

In fact, he has been through one of the worst starts to an NFL season this year. However, if there is someone who can script a comeback from this stage, it is Tom Brady. He has done it in the past and it won’t be a surprise if he ends up doing it once again.

