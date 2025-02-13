Bengals Fans Call Out “Diva” Tee Higgins for Sparking Free Agency Rumors

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) takes a breath after catching a touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.; Credit – Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tee Higgins has had contract drama with the Bengals since 2023. After failing to secure a long-term deal last year, he played under the franchise tag, boosting his salary from $3 million to $21 million. Now set for free agency, he’s expected to command at least $25 million per year. And, while he’s voiced interest in staying, his cryptic social media posts suggest he may be eyeing a bigger payday elsewhere.

Higgins caught the attention of the NFL world with his Instagram post this morning. He posted a collage of photos that showcased him working out, which is par for the course this time of year. But it was a quote within the collage that drew everyone’s interest.

“Priorities are rare, options are everywhere,” the quote read.

QB Joe Burrow has already come out and expressed that he’s willing to take a pay cut to keep the band together. However, Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson are also due for new contracts, making it unlikely they can retain everyone. Perhaps that’s the reason why Higgins is already casting a wide net to gauge interest elsewhere.

That’s why fans on Twitter lit up with excitement, speculating about his next destination. Higgins could step in as a WR1 depending on where he lands. Some supposed Bengals fans, however, weren’t thrilled, labeling him a “diva” for fueling unnecessary trade rumors.

Notably, Burrow has said he’s willing to restructure his deal, but he’s still set for a $46 million cap hit in 2025, which only grows in the coming years. That makes it tough for the Bengals to commit to a deal north of $25 million—an amount Higgins can likely get elsewhere, especially given the scarcity of top receivers. But for now, he insists he loves it in Cincinnati—at least publicly.

“I love it here, I love the city, I love the fans, I love the coaching staff, everything in the building,” Higgins told his local FOX station. “But, it’s not in my control.”

If Higgins were to get his $25 million contract with the Bengals this offseason, he’d be making more than Chase. Ja’Marr has a 2025 club option that’s already been exercised for $21 million, but he will likely hold out for a larger deal closer to his value. Right now, the market values Chase at around $33.5 million.

Hendrickson is another guy who’s being underpaid currently. The league leader in sacks from this past year is only making $18.6 million when his value says he should be getting $29.7 million.

And we haven’t even touched on Mike Gesicki. A player who the team loved having last year, and he could draw a larger contract if they want him back. This is going to be a tall task this offseason for the Bengals front office. Let’s see which direction they decide to go.