Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Calls Out the Chiefs in Frustration for Not Helping Joe Burrow’s Team Qualify for the Playoffs

Suresh Menon
Published

Joe Burrow [Left], Chad Johnson [Right]

Joe Burrow [Left], Chad Johnson [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

For the Cincinnati Bengals to qualify for the playoffs, the path was simple — win their last regular season game against the Steelers, hope the Jets beat the Dolphins, and the Chiefs thwart the Broncos. While the first two scenarios played out as per script, the Chiefs not only lost to the Broncos but were blown out 38-0.

It seemed like Andy Reid’s men didn’t even try to win the game, which irked many, including former Bengals player Chad Johnson, who simply couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

After the first half at Empower Field, Chad Johnson took to “X” to express his disbelief at the Chiefs’ performance. The score, at that time, was 24-0. In Ocho’s eyes, this shocking scoreline screamed one thing — the Kansas City Chiefs were doing their best to lose the game and keep the Bengals out of the playoffs.

Unsurprisingly, Ocho’s post on “X” ruffled a few feathers among Chiefs fans. Some of them hit back by pointing out that if the Bengals hadn’t lost to undeserving teams, especially the Patriots and the Browns, they wouldn’t have had to rely on other teams to qualify for the playoffs.

Other Chiefs fans, meanwhile, noted that since losing to Joe Burrow & Co. in the playoffs, Andy Reid’s men have won two Super Bowls, while the Bengals have yet to secure their first.

Even the die-hard Bengals fans agreed with the majority, as they let Ocho know how it was their “slow start” that caused this situation.

Despite the banter and logical explanations from fans, Ocho couldn’t get over the Chiefs’ performance. His disbelief was so intense that he resorted to asking strangers on the internet to “pinch” him. “Fu*king Chiefs. At least pinch me, somebody. This isn’t cool,” posted the Nightcap co-host on “X” a while after.

From a neutral perspective, the Cincinnati Bengals making it to the playoffs would have been a fitting reward for the insane numbers Joe Burrow has put up this season. However, objectively, Chad Johnson’s former team didn’t deserve to be in the knockout stages.

Consistency is key for playoff qualification and the Bengals were all over the place this season. Add to this, their inability to finish off games against weaker teams, which translated to an early elimination.

