“We Ain’t Gotta Pray”: Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe Argue About Bengals Playoffs Depending on Broncos and Dolphins Results

The Bengals ended their regular season on a high, winning five consecutive matchups to keep their playoff hopes alive despite being 1-4 at one point. They are 9-8 and have done everything in their power to give them an outside chance. However, their fate still rests in the hands of Aaron Rodgers and Carson Wentz.

Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe argued at length about Cincinnati making the playoffs after their win in Pittsburgh. Joe Burrow and his men need the Chiefs to beat the Broncos and the Jets to do the same to the Dolphins to get in. Sharpe believes it’s time for the Bengals and their supporter to get down and pray but Ocho doesn’t believe they need prayers.

“Na, we ain’t got to pray. The first thing to said we got to hope. I’m going to tell you what’s going to happen. God has faith and he has faith in my Bengals. “

Sharpe smirked and couldn’t resist taking a jab at Johnson, joking that if God truly had faith in the Bengals, they wouldn’t be in this predicament.

But Ocho confidently predicted tomorrow’s results, declaring that the Chiefs would defeat the Broncos, seemingly unaware that for the Bengals to make the playoffs, the Dolphins also need to lose or tie—a detail Sharpe was quick to point out.

Undeterred, Chad stuck to his convictions, confidently predicting a Jets victory over Miami in their divisional matchup. He argued that Aaron Rodgers would step up and play like his old self in what might be his final NFL game.

Johnson even attributed the Bengals’ recent good form to his superstitions—claiming his tears and abstinence from McDonald’s had somehow fueled their success. He vowed to continue his ritual until Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl.

The conversation took a competitive turn as Sharpe and Ocho agreed to a $1,000 bet on the outcomes. The former Broncos tight end expressed confidence in Denver, arguing that since the Chiefs had already clinched the first seed on Christmas, they would likely rest their starters. This, Sharpe said, would give the Broncos an edge.

Ocho countered, asserting that even if Kansas City rests key players, the rest of the squad remains hungry and competitive. He argued that Andy Reid wouldn’t tolerate complacency and believed the Chiefs would pull through for the Bengals. He even made a heartfelt plea to Rodgers to deliver for Cincinnati.

The Bengals’ season hangs in the balance, but if they make the playoffs, they’ll be a team to watch. Led by Joe Burrow, the offense has been electric all year, and now the defense is stepping up in key moments. Cincinnati could be a dangerous contender if they get their chance.