Big Name Roster Cuts NFL 2021: List Of Most Surprising Roster Cuts Including Cam Newton And Devonta Freeman As NFL Teams Get Down To 53-Man Rosters

Big Name Roster Cuts NFL: Now that preseason is over, NFL teams are required to get their rosters down to 53 men leading to a lot of cuts and tough decisions.

The deadline was today at 4 p.m. ET, and before it we definitely saw some shockers. Of course, the biggest name to get cut was Cam Newton. The Patriots had played it coy all preseason, never revealing who was going to be the starting quarterback and playing Cam and Mac like they were both in the running for the job.

Cam even started the preseason games, further giving the impression that he would definitely have a shot at the starting role. Newton performed well too, but troubles with Covid and his potential unvaccinated status may be the reasons for his release.

Mac Jones is QB1 in New England. The Patriots released Cam Newton, meaning rookie Mac Jones will be their starting QB, as first reported by The Boston Globe and confirmed by @adamschefter. pic.twitter.com/17648wkJ7S — ESPN (@espn) August 31, 2021

However, Newton wasn’t the only surprise cut today, and so let’s take a look at some of the most surprising roster decisions that teams made today.

List Of NFL Roster Cuts 2021: Big Name Roster Cuts NFL, Most Surprising NFL Roster Cuts 2021

#1. Cam Newton: New England Patriots

As explained above, nobody could have seen Newton’s decision coming. After an average year last season, the Patriots still chose to bring him back, giving him a one year deal filled with incentives.

However, once the Patriots drafted Mac Jones, their plans completely changed. Newton would still probably be the starter, but only as a temporary stopgap till Jones completely took over the job once he settled in to the Pats scheme. Newton could have served as a good mentor for Jones, and the Pats definitely could have looked to start him initially before turning the keys over completely, but it looks like that wasnt in there plans.

Cam Newton’s reaction to being released today: pic.twitter.com/8TiAtDF51S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2021

#2. Devonta Freeman: New Orleans Saints

Freeman has quickly fallen from grace in the NFL, going from one of the best dual threat backs (pass catching and running) to perhaps out of the league, all in the span of three years.

After a groin injury in 2018 that knocked him out for 14 games, Freeman never really regained the form he was in when he made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2016. After struggling to find his footing with the New York Giants last year, Freeman signed with the Saints this offseason, providing depth behind Alvin Kamara, but it was not meant to be.

#3. Travis Fulgham: Philadelphia Eagles

Fulgham isn’t the big name player like Cam and Freeman were, but he still played an important role for the Eagles during an abysmal season last year.

He led all Philadelphia receivers with 539 yards, and he had a stretch where he caught 29 passes for 435 yards to go along with four touchdowns between Weeks 4-8. However, his training camp and preseason performances were far from great, and the Eagles chose to shore up their receiving core by drafting DeVonta Smith 10th overall.

Eagles are waiving WR Travis Fulgham, per @MikeGarafolo. He led the team in receiving yards last year. pic.twitter.com/aqG7waqyLb — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 31, 2021

Other Notable Big Name Roster Cuts NFL:

#4. Peyton Barber: Washington Football Team

#5. Ifeadi Odenigbo: New York Giants

#6. Desmond Trufant: Chicago Bears

#7. Breshad Perriman: Detroit Lions

#8. Ha Ha Clinton Dix: San Francisco 49ers

