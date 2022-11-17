Bill Belichick Calls Peyton Manning “The Toughest Quarterback” He Has Ever Coached Against

Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (left) and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) shake hands and speak after the game in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime NFL coach Bill Belichick has beaten many talented quarterbacks with his Patriots. For years, Bill has worked supremely hard to establish the team from New England as one of the most consistent units in the competition.

However, there was someone who made life incredibly tough even for someone as experienced as Belichick. The quarterback we are referring to is Peyton Manning.

Although the Patriots holds a better record against Manning (13-6), the number of wins Manning was able to register against them is still quite impressive. Moreover, Manning won the AFC championship game 20-18, in his last matchup against the Patriots.

Bill Belichick Showered Praise On Peyton Manning

Belichick isn’t among the easiest of the coaches to impress. So the fact that the head coach of New England acknowledged how much trouble Manning caused him proves how tough an opponent the quarterback was.

In a TV interview, Belichick had showered praise on Peyton Manning by saying, “when you play against Peyton Manning, you’re playing against the QB, the game planner, and the offensive play caller, so it’s really all three wrapped into one all the tendencies.”

“He’s going to play you, he’s got complete control, he’s going to handle protections, he’s going to make adjustments, he’s going to execute, and that’s why you need to figure out how he sees the game,” Bill had said.

Bill went on to call Manning one of the most unique quarterbacks to ever play the great sport. “He is a chess game, a match up, and everything in between, so you have to know who is going to make the game plan, and that was all Peyton Manning.”

Indeed, Manning was a really tough opponent to beat. He led his team tenaciously and made life difficult even for the best of the oppositions. Moreover, the fact that he also turned out to be one of the smartest entrepreneurs and a fantastic TV presenter shows that he truly deserves the ‘all-rounder’ tag.

